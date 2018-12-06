CRIME WATCH

Posted on 06 December 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 20: A man reported that unknown suspects stole all four alloy wheels and tires from a Toyota Camry parked at 977 Spring Cir. The loss was estimated at $2,000.

Nov. 20: A man reported that wheels and tires were stolen from his Honda Accord parked at 627 Siesta Key Cir.

Nov. 20: A man reported his minivan parked at 1100 SE 4 Ave. was broken into. A window was smashed causing $300 in damage and coins were stolen from the interior of the car.

Nov. 24: A man reported that his car was stolen after an informal party he hosted at 4411 NW 3 Terr. He was told a man named “Billy” stole the car.

Nov. 26: It was reported that a woman stole cellphone cases/chargers from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. The loss was estimated at $519.

Nov. 26: A man reported his vehicle stolen from his home at 274 SE 1 Terr.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 10: Someone took a package of dog food from a porch at 2765 NE 21 Terr. The loss was $260.

Nov. 13: The victim placed her Apple iPhone in the pocket of her apron and, following her shift, she left the apron at work and clocked out. The victim left the business at 2460 N. Federal Hwy. and later returned when she discovered her phone was missing. It was not turned in and the phone was estimated at $500.

Nov. 17: A male holding a bank envelope and a restaurant menu entered the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and said he needed to get $1 bills in exchange for wrapped coins for his business. He received $100 in singles and the store employee put the coins on the side. It was later discovered that there were pennies in the wrapped coins and there was a total of $85.46 loss. The subject attempted to do the same larceny at a nearby ice cream store but was refused.