HAPPENINGS

Posted on 06 December 2018 by LeslieM

Cocktails with Santa

Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Holiday foods and sweet treats. Adult beverages, photos with Santa and lots more fun. Donation is $20. For more information, call 954-429-0378.

December Business Breakfast

Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

They will be featuring one of the many charitable organizations in our community. Go and hear about the great work taking place at the Jim & Jan Moran Boys & Girls Club in Deerfield Beach, with an overview by Club Director Brenda Fulmore and a testimonial from alumnus Kencent Brown. Tickets (advance): Members, $25; non-members, $30 (at the door): Members, $30; non-members, $35. For more information or how to register, email info@deerfieldchamber.com.

Movies at the Park — Rise of the Guardians

Friday, Dec. 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Athletics Complex

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the third Movies in the Park. So grab a blanket and lawn chair and join them. The event is free. Popcorn and other refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call the Constitution Park at 954-480-4494.

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the city for some wintery fun. Their celebration of the season features a parade at 11:15 a.m. highlighting the marching band of Deerfield Beach High School, a 70 ft. snow slide, a snow hill for climbing, trackless train, giant snow globe and a visit from Santa. The event and activities are free. Food will be available for purchase from Food Trucks and local vendors. Entry into the park is $1.50 a person. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Dec. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The meeting is open to the public. The Program “Holiday Designs” presented by Pompano Beach Garden Club members. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum meeting

Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach Fl, 33442

Speaker will be Kristen Hoss. She is an educator and ecological consultant who teaches the Florida Master Naturalist Program in Broward County with over 25 years of experience in marine, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, and the management of natural areas, including wildlife. Her passion is making a difference in people’s lives. During this talk, you will learn the importance of native plants, as well as how to determine what plant to plant where. Light refreshments will be served. Several plant giveaways will be held. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Save the Date :

56th Annual Holiday Boat Parade

Friday, Dec. 14, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sands Harbor Resort and Marina

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

This year’s Grand Marshals, The Freedom Fighter Outdoors members, will be on the lead boat in the parade and will visit the Sands Harbor Resort where the National Anthem will be performed. You’ll be able to enjoy the decorations and excitement of over 50 boats on parade. As a reminder to everyone, the bridges on Atlantic Boulevard, 14 St. Causeway and Hillsboro Boulevard will be in the upright position from approximately 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. for the Boat Parade to pass by. Traffic is usually extra heavy in those areas so please plan accordingly and drive safely. For more information, contact the Pompano Beach/Lighthouse Pt/Margate Chamber at 954-941-2940.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to noon

LHP Fire Rescue Station

3740 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Open to all LHP children 12 and under.

Letters to Santa Claus

Through Saturday, Dec. 15

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department can help prove Santa’s “real” by delivering the letters to the North Pole and making sure Santa replies to your child’s letter. Letters and envelopes will be available to fill out for jolly ole St. Nicholas at the following recreation centers:

• Emma Lou Olson – 1801 NE 6 St.

• Highlands Center – 1650 NE 50 Ct.

• McNair Center – 951 NW 27 Ave.

• Mitchell Moore Center – 901 NW 10 St.