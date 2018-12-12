CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 December 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 27: A company van parked at 700 NE 42 St. was broken into. A number of items including a yellow hammer valued at $420 and electrical wiring valued at $100 were stolen. Two windows on the van were broken for a loss of $360.

Nov. 27: An individual was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana by police while they were on patrol. The incident was reported at 400 SE 21 Ave. and the individual was issued a notice to appear in court.

Nov. 27: Two women were observed stealing several gift boxes from the Ulta Store at 3820 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Dec. 2: A man reported his vehicle parked at 149 SE 21 Ave. was broken into and $40 and two credit cards were stolen.

Dec. 2: A man armed with a gun entered the Shell gas station at 301W. Hillsboro Blvd. and demanded money. The man then fled the area.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 18: Graffiti was spray painted on the walls of the business at 4980 N. Federal Hwy. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

Nov. 18: A passerby found a loose dog at 2111 NE 42 Ct. The owner was located and the dog was returned.

Nov. 26: A customer test drove a vehicle from 4540 N. Federal Hwy. and a dealer tag went missing. Two other tags were also reported missing from the dealer.