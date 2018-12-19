Posted on 19 December 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 4: Two people were observed on video surveillance smashing windows on five vehicles parked at Broward Health North at 201 E. Sample Rd. It was reported that three handguns, 190 rounds of ammunition, a set of knives and gym clothing were stolen.

Dec. 4: A man reported that his vehicle parked at 4389 SW 10 Pl. was entered, ransacked and a $250 diesel watch stolen. Two people were arrested for the offense and the watch was found with the two people.

Dec. 5: A man was arrested and charged with felony retail theft and trespassing at CVS at 2 S. Federal Hwy.

Dec. 5: A woman reported that her car parked at 411 NE 20 Ave. was entered and a purse valued at $260 was stolen.

Dec. 5: A man was observed stealing a television from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

Dec. 9: A man reported that his vehicle parked at Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 26: The victim was washing clothes at the laundry mat located at 1991 NE 39 St. when he realized he had left $1,060 cash in a pants pocket. He returned to the location to discover the money was gyrating in the dryer. When he opened the door, he was only able to find $60 of it. The remaining money was discovered in his vehicle.

Dec. 8: A resident called the police to report the son had lost the keys to his vehicle and house, located in the 2300 block of NE 29 St. earlier in the day. They called back later in the day to report they found the keys.

Dec. 12: The victim told police she had parked her bicycle outside the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and went inside for about 15 min. When she came out, the bike, which was left unattended and unlocked, was missing. The loss was $180.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)