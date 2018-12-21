Laurence Gartel — Digital Titan

Posted on 21 December 2018 by LeslieM

Artwork currently on displayBy Rachel Galvin

What is a Titan? In Greek mythology, the Titans were the ones who were here before the gods. They came first. So calling someone a “Titan” is a pretty big deal. But that is the moniker that has been bestowed on local artist Laurence Gartel. Known for his prowess in the digital art field, this Boca Raton resident is world renowned. His biggest claim to fame may be that he taught Andy Warhol how to use a Commodore Amiga computer almost four decades ago, but he has continued to use his skills since to establish himself in the art world even to this day. He has worked with the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. He was the official artist for the 57th Annual Grammy’s and did art for this year’s Monaco Intl. Film Fest. He has had art exhibits around the world, including a very successful tour in Italy, featuring his new mega thick book called Hyp Pop, which features art from himself and Andy Warhol …Talk about Clash of the Titans! Now, he has opened yet another local exhibit right here in Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre at 415 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5.

Gartel had an opening event on Nov. 16, which included some of the crème de la crème of the cultural elite as well as a mix of the bohemian set, making for a diverse and quite creative crowd. Code Rum gave out some samples and people mixed and mingled. Gartel’s family even attended and he had a chance to speak to those in attendance. He noted that he was showcasing within the exhibit, for the very first time, his very first artistic creation, featuring a young girl. Next to that piece was a long colorful collage mural with a woman featured in the middle. He revealed it was the same woman 40 + years later… he marveled at his own longevity, saying that having an artist be able to create something and then utilize the same subject over four decades later was unheard of.

Following the soiree, there was an after party at the nearby locale Voltaire (526 Clematis St. ) Below a neon sign sporting the establishment’s name, there was an almost hidden door. Guests could give a password and be let in with a wristband and free drink ticket and allowed to ascend the staircase and seemingly enter a new world. Aglow with hues of lavender and decorated with floral trees, vintage bar and comfy and classy couches, this club was quite the place. With a stage for a band on one end and lounging areas and a sushi bar on the other, it seemed like a place that did not quite fit, but no one seemed to care. It was the kind of place, and the kind of night, you did not want to leave. Part of it was the comfy ambiance and edgy vibe and part was the clientele who followed Gartel’s lead… He was he said, “Creating the ‘scene’ on this night. There is a scene in New York and in LA. There is no scene here. We have created the scene tonight.” Like a pied piper, wherever he went, people followed until he sat like royalty having plate after plate of sushi and trying to relax, but, yet, people continued to want to breathe his same air. From suited businessmen to music moguls, to underground celebs, one after another people came up to grab a picture with Gartel.

“What I’ve seen tonight, I’ve never seen in my life,” enthused on enamored fan.

There is a closing night party Jan. 4 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Voltaire.

Next, Gartel will have his works at Fotofusion, also taking place at the Palm Beach Photographic Center, from Jan. 22 to 27. He is organizing a special networking luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, e-mail gartelpr@gmail.com.