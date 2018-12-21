Luigi Di Roma Venetian wine dinner

Posted on 21 December 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Being a part of Luigi Di Roma’s Venetian Wine Dinner on Monday, Dec. 10 was like traveling to Italy. Not only was the food and wine delicious, but the fellowship, the ambiance and the appearance of two guests from Italy made it so authentic. Banfi Family Ambassador Luciano Castiello returned to host yet another wine dinner. His wit and wisdom about wines was really a special touch, as always. His motto: “If you like the wine, drink it; if you don’t, drink it real fast and go on to one you like…” In between courses and wine pours, he regaled guests with details on the intricacies of the wines and more. Another visitor was Enrico Cerulli,a winemaker from Cerulli Spinozzi Wine, who had just gotten off a plane coming from Abruzzo to join the group. He also talked about the region and the wines, including a “surprise wine” to add to the list.

The menu included an antipasto paired with a light and refreshing Cerulli Spinozzi Peccorino, followed by a seafood salad paired with Sartori Regolo, braised short rib paired with Sartori Valpolicella and Osso Buco paired with Sartori Amarone, ending with tiramisu for dessert paired with Florio Targa Riserva Marsala. (This reporter made a few substitutions based on food preferences, including a mouth-watering trout, which was delicious!)