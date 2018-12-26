HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 December 2018 by LeslieM

Backyard Garage Sale

Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Time to clean out the clutter? Join in on this garage sale. For more info., e-mail judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com. You can also attend the garage sale and maybe buy a thing or two! In the past, there have been things like jewelry, clothing, antiques, books, sewing machines, glassware, collectbles, paintings… you name it! Who knows what you will find this time! While there, take a tour of the historic home (free, donations accepted). www.deerfieldbeachhistory.org .

Ugly Sweater Contest

Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.

Tipperary Pub

1540 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Serving Prime Rib for Breakfast. For more information, call 954-421-9769.

Elegant Champagne Brunch

“Aishes Chayil: Becoming a Woman of Valor”

Sunday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chabad of Deerfield Beach

1874 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Come and be inspired by featured speaker Rebbetzin Henya Hertzel. Proceeds benefit The Chabad of Deerfield Beach Kitchen Shower Fund. Tickets: $20 (includes admission and a raffle ticket). Sponsorships: $54 (includes admission and a raffle ticket). Tickets available online: www.chabaddeerfield.com/4201518 . Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Laurie Cadaner-Mendelson at 954-573-3676.

Delray Beach New Year’s Celebration

Monday, Dec. 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

Old School Square

51 N. Swinton Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

There will be numerous free activities, including kid’s crafts, face painting, celebration crowns, resolution wall, vintage game room, live entertainment and DJ, outdoor family games and more! The carousel, mini-golf and ice skating will be available for $3. Food trucks will be on site. The fireworks finale will launch from the Old School Square Parking Garage at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Monday, Dec. 31

2 Georges at The Cove

1754 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Go and spend the night ringing in the New Year on the water watching the boats cruise by. The specials will be seafood risotto, scallop piccata, chicken cordon bleu, prime rib dinner and red snapper. The full menu will be available as well. For reservations, call 954-421-9272.

Education Advisory Board Meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information, call 954-480-6420.

Paint in “PleinAir” with Pat

Thursday, Jan. 4

Pompano Beach

Get 4 classes for $100: 1) Watercolors at Hillsboro Lighthouse, Jan. 12; 2) Acrylics at the Pavilion at Hillsboro Inlet Park, Jan. 15; 3) Pencil drawings at the Pompano Beach Branch Library, Jan. 22; 4) Acrylics at the Beach at Pavilion One, Jan. 29. Register by Jan. 4 for a bonus Artist Tote. For more information, visit www.patandersonartist.com . To register, call the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111.

Save the Date :

Boca Raton GreenMarket

Saturday, Jan. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m

Boca Raton City Hall

201 W. Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

In its new location, the green market continues to offer a wide range of products, rain or shine. More than just fruits & veggies, this market also has plants, bakery products, seafood, soaps & lotions, flowers, coffee & teas and much more (over 40 vendors). There is also live music. It makes for a fun outing! Follow them on Facebook at BocaRatonGreenMarket.

Art Exhibits

• Coloured

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

• As A Matter of Black – A Seat at the Table

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

African American artists are being celebrated with two stirring exhibits in Pompano Beach. For more details about art exhibit, see pg. 5. Coloured runs through Feb. 8. For hours and more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876. As A Matter of Black – A Seat at the Table runs Jan. 4 – Feb. 22. Opening Reception is Friday, Jan. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. (during Old Town Untapped). For hours and more information, visit www.baileyarts.org or call 954-284-0141.

Having Our Say

Friday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 3

Boca Sol Theatre

3333 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Primal Forces is proud to present the story of civil rights trailblazers, activists and best friends — the Delany sisters’. The critically acclaimed play is based upon the New York Times best-seller, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years. Directed by Genie Croft, the play stars Broadway veteran Avery Sommers and Carbonell winner, Karen Stephens. Previews will be Jan. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. The play will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35 and are available at www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

32nd Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 12 & Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Free admission, Juried outdoor showcase produced by Howard Alan Events, featuring original art handmade in America, with over 175 exhibitors from throughout Florida and the United States. Prices of art are set to suit all budgets. All artists are on-site for the duration of the festival. Pet friendly (leashed pets). Vast array of artistic media featured, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. For more information, visit www.artfestival.com , or e-mail info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

meeting & presentation

Monday, Jan. 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Topic: “Importance of Bees to the Ecological Balance.” Speaker will be at 2 p.m. — Guest Speaker, John Coldwell, President Broward Beekeepers Assoc., the designer & builder of Deerfield Bee Apiary. The event is free open and to public. For more information, or questions, contact Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point website at www.lhpgc.org .

January Business Breakfast

Thursday, Jan. 17, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is starting the new year with a new look and feel. Join them as they launch their new brand, membership levels and new ways for you to get involved, maximize your membership and promote your business. Members $25, $30 at the door; non-members: $30, $35 at the door. For more information, e-mail info@deerfieldchamber.com.