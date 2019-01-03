CRIME WATCH

Posted on 03 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 18: A man was arrested and charged with possession of illegal narcotics at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in the parking lot of Target. He had MDMA and heroin in his possession.

Dec. 18: A man reported that his van that was parked at 750 Lock Rd. was broken into and a wet tile saw valued at $900 and other miscellaneous tools were stolen.

Dec. 18: A man was arrested and charged with grand theft at Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. The man stole $781 worth of electrical wire from there.

Dec. 18: It was reported that two wheels were stolen from a vehicle parked at Owen Business Systems at 409 Goolsby Blvd.

Dec. 18: A woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car parked at 1060 SW 5 Terr. She reported that a man snatched $1,000 from her hand and ran off.

Dec. 24: A man reported his vehicle stolen from 601 NW 42 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 14: A resident called police and said there was a loose dog on the second floor of an apartment complex at 4200 NE 22 Ave. Police arrived but they were unable to locate the dog and residents walking outside the complex said they did not see anything.

Dec. 20: The manager said a male subject entered the restaurant at 3784 N. Federal Hwy. and caused a disturbance. Police arrived and were told the subject left and he was found at another nearby store. He was told he was being trespassed from the restaurant.

Dec. 21: Police responded to 4200 NE 22 Ave. in reference to a call of a reckless driver in the area. The driver was reportedly driving fast and peeling out. Police circulated the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.