HAPPENINGS

Posted on 03 January 2019 by LeslieM

Beach Sounds

Friday, Jan. 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach is excited to bring back Beach Sounds! This free concert series will feature on this night the retro-pop band The Polar Boys. This free family-friendly concert series is a great way to relax along the beach, so grab your chairs and blankets and come enjoy the music. Guests must pay to park. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Green Market — Pompano

Every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1 Ave. & 1 St.

Corner of Dixie Highway & Atlantic Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

They have fresh fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood and other food items, as well as orchids, plants, and health-related products, and services. Visitors will find handmade crafts, art and culinary products at the market too. There is also a free yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by live music. For more information, call 952-786-5535.

22nd Annual Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Jan. 6, 7:30 a.m. to noon

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Popular 5k walk/run, 5 mile run. Runners must be registered to participate. Watch the action and see who wins. Browse through the vendor booths. Guests must pay to park. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Biz With a Twist

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Brendan’s Sports Pub

858 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Enjoy this business event with the Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point & Margate Chamber of Commerce. For online pre-registered: Members — $10; non-members — $35 (Additional $5 for walk-ins). For info. and to register, visit www. pompanobeachchamber.com/events .

Save the Date :

“Having Our Say”

Friday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 3

Boca Sol Theatre

3333 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Primal Forces is proud to present the story of civil rights trailblazers, activists and best friends — the Delany sisters’. The critically acclaimed play is based upon the New York Times best-seller, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years. Directed by Genie Croft, the play stars Broadway veteran Avery Sommers and Carbonell winner, Karen Stephens. Previews will be Jan. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. The play will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35 and are available at www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

AACA Antique Car Show

Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and more from an era gone by. Talk to the owners and learn why they are so enthusiastic to save and restore these American treasures. Tour the beautiful historic house and imagine the day when Neal Sample’s Model T sat in the portico. All this plus music! $5 per person. Food truck available for concessions.

32nd Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 12 & Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Juried outdoor showcase produced by Howard Alan Events, featuring original art handmade in America, with over 175 exhibitors from throughout Florida and the United States. Prices of art are set to suit all budgets. All artists are on-site for the duration of the festival. Vast array of artistic media featured, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. Pet friendly (leashed pets). Free admission. For more information, visit www.artfestival.com , e-mail info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Meeting & Presentation

Monday, Jan. 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Topic: “Importance of Bees to the Ecological Balance.” Speaker will be at 2 p.m. — Guest Speaker, John Coldwell, president of Broward Beekeepers Assoc., and the designer & builder of Deerfield Bee Apiary. The event is free to the public. For more information, or questions, contact Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point website at www.lhpgc.org .

DB Commission Meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.

City Hall, Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Birthday Celebration Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 21, all day

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as they pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This three day long event features a choir competition, games and day of service kicks off with an exciting parade plus a family-friendly picnic. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Swinging Fridays – Jazz on the Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 25, 7 to 10 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ashanti Cultural Arts will host monthly swing dance classes followed by a Jazz concert featuring various Jazz artists and bands, such as Jessie Jones, Nicole Yarling and George Tandy. Admission is $7. Last Friday of each month until June 28. For more information, e-mail ljones@ashanticulturalarts.org or contact@ashanticulturalarts.org

39th Annual Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival includes over 125 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a variety of food vendors, refreshments, a student art exhibit and, of course, a kids’ zone. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay to St. Augustine and Jacksonville Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.

Deerfield Beach Waterfront Walk Club

Every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, 7 to 9 a.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department hosts. The Walk Club is an opportunity for our active aging adults, 50 years plus, to improve heart health, increase energy and stay active while socializing with others, and enjoying a walk up and down the beautiful waterfront and International Pier. Please stop by the Pier today to sign up. Every Journey starts with a single step! For more information, contact the International Fishing Pier at 954-480-4407.

Zumba Gold Fitness Classes

for Seniors

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Shall We Dance Studio

2nd floor, Room 2 to 6

600 S. Federal Hwy

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This class is a fun, low-impact workout designed for seniors. Improve your flexibility, focus and overall movement. For more information, call Angel at 954-224-0886.

‘GET FIT’

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Have fun and meet new people. Senior friendly fitness classes for adults aged 60 years and up.

• Strength & Stretch every Monday with Cindy Sawadogo, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

• Posture & Core every Monday with Cindy Sawadogo, 2:15 to 3 p.m.

• Yoga Lite with Laura Newman every Monday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Enhance Fitness® Program with Julie Dinnard every Monday, Wednesday & Friday 10 to 11 a.m.

• Zumba Gold with Ayheza Newell every Tuesday & Thursday 12 to 1 p.m.

• Senior Aqua Movement every Tuesday and Thursday at the DFB Aquatic Center, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

Chair Yoga at the Center for Active Aging

Tuesday & Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Center for Active Aging offers recreational, fitness and fun for seniors over the age of 60. Transportation Services available. Yoga helps improve your flexibility, build muscle strength, perfect your posture, prevents cartilage and joint breakdown, protects your spine, betters your bone health, increases your blood flow and you can meet new people. The instructor will be Diane Zantop. The cost is $30 per month or $5 per class. For more information, call 954-480-4447.

Chair Yoga classes

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Seeking to Transform your Health and Decrease Stress? Join one of Chair Yoga classes.

They have Sit N’ Fit Chair Yoga on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. They also have Chair Yoga for Young at Heart Seniors on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. For information, please contact the Health Support Office at 954-480-4446.

District 4 Saturday Office Hours – Jan. 5

District 4 Commissioner, Todd Drosky is happy to host Saturday office hours on Jan. 5, at City Hall located at 150 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. Commissioner Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis, between the hours of 10 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Office of the City Manager at 954-480-4263.