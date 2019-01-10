CRIME WATCH

Posted on 10 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 26: It was reported that 103 cell phones were electronically purchased by Duckfish Electronics, Inc. from Reagan Wireless at 720 S. Powerline Rd. When the checks were presented at the victim’s bank, all three were returned as having insufficient funds to cover the purchases.

Dec. 26: A woman who is a resident of Century Village reported a stolen fraudulent check in the amount of $5,500. The incident was reported at 1030 Lyndhurst J.

Dec. 26: It was reported that a woman stole various items from Bath & Body Works at 3688 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Dec. 27: A man reported a bicycle stolen from in front of a mobile home at 875 NE 48 St.

Dec. 27: A woman reported that a customer’s boat being stored at A1 Storage at 1615 SW 45 Way was broken into and a GPS valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 21: Police responded to an alarm sounding at a rear laundry room of a residence at 2411 NE 45 St. Police responded, but were unable to gain access because the side gate was locked.

Dec. 21: Police responded to an audible alarm going off at 4420 NE 23 Ave. Police found the residence was secure.

Dec. 21: A small dog was discovered behind a residence at 2743 NE 28 Ct. A resident who lives two doors down said it was his.

