Brightline Celebrates First Birthday Rail Service

Posted on 12 January 2019 by JLusk

Recaps its First Year of Service

MIAMI, Fla. (January 11, 2019) – Happy birthday Brightline! On January 13, Brightline is turning 1, and in honor of the big day, Brightline will be offering $10 fares on short segments for SMART service throughout the entire day. Birthday cupcakes and celebratory surprises will be offered to Brightline’s guests throughout the day. Since opening a year ago, Brightline has helped nearly 600,000 guests travel in a more convenient, efficient and productive way. By connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Brightline has enabled locals and visitors to explore more culture, dining, arts and sporting events across South Florida. Brightline’s convenient, comfortable and reliable service has also served to connect friends and family throughout the region. “We’re beyond excited to celebrate Brightline’s birthday with our teammates and guests who have been part of this special journey,” said Patrick Goddard, Brightline’s president. “Our first year of operations was trail-blazing, and the future only gets brighter from here. Thank you to our friends, family and guests for helping us to transform transportation in the United States.” In just 365 days, Brightline has:

• Carried enough passengers to fill up 9 Super Bowl stadiums

• Traveled as many miles as 195 cross-country trips between Los Angeles and Miami

• Departed more than 8,000 trains

• Hosted 1,540 loving pets

• Had 16,984 excited children on board, and this doesn’t include our trips to the North Pole onboard the Polar Express

• Distributed more than 16,000 train pins

• Shared more than 150,000 pieces of safety literature

• Reduced greenhouse emissions

• Saved countless hours of precious time by transporting guests reliably and conveniently Brightline guests have come from far and wide, including 41 states and 34 different countries (including Japan and Australia) and six continents.

Guests are invited to help celebrate Brightline’s birthday on Sunday. $10 fare tickets can be purchase at gobrightline.com.