Posted on 17 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 1: A man was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation at 5291 NE 10 Ave. The man put his wife in a choke hold.

Jan. 1: A man was arrested and charged with domestic battery at 360 NE 19 Ave. The man struck a woman and pushed her into a bathtub.

Jan. 1: A man was robbed at a bus stop at 300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. He reported that three men stole $400 and a wallet from him.

Jan. 2: A woman reported that her Kia Spectra was stolen from the Firewater Bar at 179 NE 2 Ave.

Jan. 2: A woman reported that her Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from her home at 4030 NE 2 Ave.

Jan. 4: A vehicle parked at 900 SW 10 St. was broken into and two duffle bags with gym clothing and wallets were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 25: Someone stole patio chairs from in front of an apartment at 3050 NE 21 Ave. The loss was $45.

Dec. 22: A resident found two pairs of sunglasses, a sunglass case, and a Honda key in front of his residence at 2500 NE 31 Ct. A neighbor said his vehicle had been broken into and burglarized and those items belonged to him.

Dec. 21: Police responded to a suspicious person wearing a hoodie and causing a disturbance at 4900 NE 24 Ave. The male was found walking nearby on a walkway.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)