HAPPENINGS

Posted on 17 January 2019 by LeslieM

ArtLit 2019: A Day of Heroes

Saturday, Jan. 19, noon to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Library & Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

ArtLit is a community celebration of art and literature with a playful explosion of live chalk art, canvas art, music, virtual reality demonstrations, interactive experiences, food trucks, and fun for all ages. Free live art creation and entertainment will be offered day and night for a total of 10 hours. Everyone is invited to join in a day of artful literary entertainment.

MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration Weekend

Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, All Day

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as they pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This three daylong event features a choir competition, games and day of service kicks off with an exciting parade plus a family-friendly picnic. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

JA Uncorked

Saturday, Jan. 19, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

JA World Huizenga Center

(Lillian S. Wells Pavilion)

1130 Coconut Creek Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Junior Achievement of South Florida’s Circle of Wise Women will host its signature culinary fundraising event, JA World Uncorked, presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida. Have a drink in the champagne lounge or craft beer garden, listen to live entertainment, sip some spirits and wines, taste some great gourmet bites, bid on the silent auction and more. 21+ only. Benefits Junior Achievement programs. Tickets: $185. For information, visit www.jasouthflorida.org.

Worth the Drive:

Delray Beach Fashion Week 2019

Wednesday, Jan. 23 to Sunday Jan. 27

Downtown Delray Beach

Along Atlantic Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

This year’s theme — “Fashion Never Dies,” inspired by 007, will be woven throughout the event featuring spectacular designers, art and beauty. Many diverse fashions will take the center stage at the runway shows. There will be four different shows throughout the days, including Fashion Royale – Opening Night Evening Wear & Designer Fashion Show, For Your Eyes Only – Shop The Runway In-Store Shopping Event throughout Downtown Delray Beach, Fashion is Forever – Fashion Luncheon, Fashion Show, & Silent Auction and the License to Swim—Closing Night Swimwear Show. The events will take place throughout Downtown Delray Beach and two of the runway shows are free to the public to stand and watch. Runway seats are ticketed and may be purchased at www.DelrayFashionWeek.com. Tickets range from $25 to $50. They also have VIP tickets available for $150. Proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children and Families. For more information, call 561-243-1077.

Save the Date:

39th Annual Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The festival includes continuous over 125 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a variety of food vendors, refreshments, a student art exhibit and of course, a kids’ zone. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Saturday, Jan. 26 & Sunday Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Federal Hwy (US-1) & Palmetto Park Rd.

Professionally juried fine art and fine craft show. All art is original, personally handmade and for sale. Free admission and plenty of area parking. For more information, visit hotworks.org.

Fashion Show Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 11:30

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

NE Focal Point Auxiliary is hosting their annual Fashion Show Luncheon, “Golden Sunflowers.” Sondro at the Cove will be providing the fashions. The afternoon will include a delicious lunch, fashion show, entertainment and door prizes. There will be money hats worth $50 – $100, donated by the Auxiliary members, that will be raffled. Ticket donation is $60 each. Limited seating. Tickets are on sale! For more information or to purchase tickets, call 954-480-4460 or email rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com.

“The Greatest Glass Show on Earth”

Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The South Florida Depression Glass Club presents its 45th Annual Sale and Show. Free gift to the first 100 paid attendees. Door prizes every half hour. Glass repair and identification on site. Newest glass book author Peter Lehman will speak and sign his book. Wow factor glass from all periods will be for sale or show by 22 nationwide vendors. Museum quality displays. Tickets are $6 and $5 with any printed ad (see pg. 4). Early buying Saturday 9 a.m. $10. For more information, call 561-767-5233 or email xiggy58@live.com.