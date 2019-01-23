CRIME WATCH

Posted on 23 January 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 8: A man was arrested and charged with retail shoplifting. He stole a skateboard valued at $169 from Island Water Sports at 1985 SE 2 St. An employee of the store observed the theft and followed him from the store until the arrest could be made.

Jan. 9: Two men used counterfeit bills to purchase items from Hobby Lobby at 3555 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The U.S. Secret Service was notified.

Jan. 9: A man reported that someone stole $400 from his wallet at 375 Tilford Rd.

Jan. 9: A man who owns Goval Auto Sales at 3991 N. Dixie Hwy. reported that someone entered four vehicles on the property and stole a battery from one of the vehicles.

Jan. 9: It was reported that a man stole $104 worth of shampoo from Walgreens at 1325 S. Military Tr.

Jan. 9: A woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting $435 worth of merchandise from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 6: Someone smashed the rear glass window of the victim’s 2000 Honda Acord that was parked at 1911 NE 28 St. Police found a cement brick inside the vehicle. The damage was estimated at $300.

Jan. 6: The victim who lives at 3300 NE 30 Ave. said he lost a firearm and that no crime had occurred.

Jan. 7: A subject attempted to cash a check for $5,300 at a bank at 4820 N. Federal Hwy. The banker became suspicious of the check coming from Key West and the subject living in Miami as to why it was being cashed in Lighthouse Point. The bank called the victim who said he did not make out a check to the subject. The subject was then taken into custody without incident.

