FLICKS: Glass concludes Eastrail 177 Trilogy

Posted on 23 January 2019 by LeslieM





By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

M. Night Shyamalan has fulfilled his cinematic destiny. With the completion of Unbreakable, Split and now Glass, this filmmaker has created his own trilogy of vision, now dubbed Eastrail 177 Trilogy. Why the Eastrail 177 Trilogy? It is the first scene of the first movie (Unbreakable), which connects all three movies.

Glass opens a few weeks after the events of Split. “The Hoard” (James McAvoy) and his 20 plus psychological personalities are loose and terrorizing cheerleaders in the vicinity of Philadelphia. David Dunn (Bruce Willis), with his adult son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark), tries to track him down.

After a much anticipated battle is interrupted by a special police force SWAT team, David and The Hoard are committed to a mental institution, where one of the patients is Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), a mastermind who appears to be comatose. The three men are under the care of Dr. Staple (Sarah Paulson), a psychiatrist who treats patients with “Super Hero Complexes.”

Shyamalan is best known for changing perspectives and storylines. His ultimate success (and highest grossing film) is The Sixth Sense. Based on the television commercials, you would think Glass would be an action adventure comic book movie. Instead, it is a talkative meditation about what it means to be a “Super Hero” and if the concept does more harm than good.

Like a bad joke, if the punch line does not live up to the anticipation, disappointment ensues. Given that the Eastrail 177 Trilogy began with David Dunn’s origin story, you will be disappointed that the character is basically sidelined during the course of the film. When the big showdown occurs, you will be severely disappointed by the character’s low key fate.

Even though this film is entitled Glass, The Hoard is the central character and this film could easily be called Split: Part 2. James McAvoy gives a phenomenal performance and does enact over 20 different personalities, from a virginal little girl in search of tea and crumpets to that of a beast in search of flesh.

When Star Wars Episodes I-III was completed, this columnist acknowledged that, as flawed as his trilogy was, writer/director George Lucas told the story he wanted to tell. By completing his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, M. Night Shyamalan told his own story.

Glass is a unique and haunting film and does complete the story arc for David Dunn, Mr. Glass and The Hoard. There are enough crumbs to start another trilogy featuring the family members of Dunn, Glass & The Hoard next.