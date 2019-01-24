Ely boys hoops on track for postseason

Posted on 24 January 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Blanche Ely boys basketball coach Melvin Randall never rebuilds, he just reloads.

He subscribes to that theory as the Tigers have won five of the past seven state championships. Last year, Blanche Ely romped Jacksonville Creekside 77-54 in the Class 8A final.

Before missing out on states in 2017, Ely had won four in five seasons, with 2014 the only year without a ring. The Tigers also won in 2007 and 1993.

Following a heart-breaking, 62-52 early-season loss to the defending Class 5A state champion, University School, Randall said games like that will prepare them for the postseason and tough games down the stretch.

“We fought well, but we made a lot of mistakes,” Randall said. “We did some good things, we just have to look at the film and reevaluate some of the things we did well and some of the things that cost us. I don’t believe in moral victories. I could care less about a moral victory. It is either win or lose.”

Blanche Ely led 18-14 after the first quarter, before University School outscored the Tigers 19-12 in the second to open up a 3-pont lead. The teams tied 14-14 in the third before University School outscored Blanche Ely 15-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 62-52 win.

Blanche Ely junior Aderes Staton-McCray had a team-high 17 points, while junior Tyrecke Francois added 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.

“I have to find a leader,” Randall said. “Although I have a person who has been here all four years and supposed to lead, I guess he wanted to play the childhood game of hide and go seek and he won. I couldn’t find him.”

Since that time, the Tigers (13-6) have started to roar winning five straight games, including victories over Pembroke Pines Charter, Plantation, Dillard, St. Thomas Aquinas and Western. The team is currently at 5-0 and leading the District 14-8A standings.

Randall said he is counting on Joshua Scott to spearhead of the group. He also cited Francois, junior Lamont Evans and Malachi Hazelton.

“There are quite a few,” added Randall, whose team graduated six players from last year’s team – including four starters. “We are young, but we still have a little talent. We just have to get on the same accord. We are going to reload and we are going to be alright. We are going to be better than alright. Trust me.”

Registration begins for women in distress tourney

Registration for the 7th annual Women in Distress golf tournament has begun and will continue until the maximum field of 32 teams are complete.

Once again, the Colony West Women’s Golf Group will be producing the tournament, which will be on March 21, however, the tournament will be held at Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course this year because of construction at the Colony West Golf Club.

“Because the (clubhouse) building is demolished so we could not have a luncheon after golf,” said Jan Parke, tournament chair. “We will play the tournament at Pompano Beach and eat at Galuppi’s Restaurant which is at the golf course.

For more information, details or the registration form, e-mail janparke@bellsouth.net or the registration chair, Geri Thomas, at gthomas6116@gmail.com.