Posted on 26 January 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Within the JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion in Coconut Creek, something was stirring Saturday night, Jan. 19. It was JA World Uncorked, presented by Breakthru Beverage, and the place was abuzz with people sampling tasty tidbits and spirits to their hearts’ content.

Joe Lorusso, who was busy pouring Barritt’s Ginger Beer and Angostura Lemon Lime & Bitters, said, “I have been here five years. I like supporting the event and letting people sample our brands. We [North American Beverage Company] have ‘wow brands.’ People taste them and say ‘wow.’ I was at a food and wine festival in Key Largo this morning and am here now.”

Dayne Moore, a Sous Chef for Delaware North, which does, among other things, food service and catering, cooked up a Mediterranean Octopus Salad, Tamarind Glazed Chicken Tenders and Beef Carpaccio Balsalmico.

“This is my second year here. It is a good cause, and amazing night out with great food,” he said.

For Temptations Catering, this is their first year. Their executive chef, Ari Bellan, served up shrimp ceviche, but also made a s‘more with an eatable chocolate spoon topped with a cooked-just- right marshmallow. Yum!

“I am excited to be a part of it,” said Catering & Events Manager Lauri Dworkin.

Speaking of chocolate, Hoffman’s Chocolates were there, as always, serving up chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate caramels and a popular coconut cashew crunch. Sam Strouse and Kira Humbert had fun manning the table.

Deerfield Beach’s Oceans 234 was there this year with jerked sea scallops and short rib tacos.

“I absolutely love it. The mission that is Junior Achievement is amazing,” said Shanine Dorta, Director of Marketing.

She added that Oceans 234 has a big Valentine’s Day event coming up.

She explained, “It is a four-course picnic dinner on the sand. You get a blanket, lantern, [tote bag] — two appetizers, two salads, two entrees, two desserts and a bottle of wine. We bring the food to you. Tickets are $195/couple. It is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Pre-order by Feb. 10. Visit website at www.oceans234.com or call 954-428-2539.

Where NYY Steak was carving racks of lamb, Tim Hogans, executive board member for Junior Achievement, could be found.

He said of the event, “It is a fabulous event that gets better every year.”

He noted that the champagne lounge, sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations, was a little different this year. It had oysters on the half shell, as well as a three piece band.

In addition, there was an outdoor component this year complete with food trucks and more beverages, as well as cornhole and Jenga, to enjoy in the lounge beneath the moon. The weather was ideal.

Of course, as always, they had plenty of silent auction items to bid on and people could put on props and get their photos taken by Fotoboyz. They also had a virtual reality experience this year, sponsored by JM Lexus, where people could put on the headset and it looked like they were walking a plank miles up over a city landscape. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino sponsored the live entertainment in the main room.

JA World Uncorked is the Circle of Wise Women’s signature culinary event. To find out more about this annual event and all the wonderful programs it supports, visit www.jasouthflorida.org.