Delray Beach Fashion Week

Posted on 31 January 2019 by JLusk

All Photos & Story By Rachel Galvin

Delray Beach kicked off its Fashion Week on Wednesday, Jan. 23 with “Fashion Royale,” showcasing evening wear and designer fashion on Atlantic Avenue in front of the Colony Hotel. The theme this year is “Fashion Never Dies,” inspired by James Bond, and a James Bond lookalike, complete with sexy women counterparts posed on the runway as the events began. Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Chair Peter Arts and City of Delray Mayor Shelly Petrolia did some introductions before the opening act began — a performance by a five man a capella all vocal band called Edge Effect, who came down from Orlando to entertain everyone with their smooth moves and amazing vocal harmonies (and also did an encore performance at the end). There was also a dance performance by Elegant Emeralds.

Then, the runway came alive with multiple designers — all from downtown Delray Beach — with emcees Heather McMechan, Dana Peller of Local Mom Scoop, Pellerini and SoFlo Moms on the Go, and Amanda Perna of House of Perna and Neon Bohemians. VIP guests sat along the runway and each received a stylized swag handbag by House of Perna, complete with tassel.

Designers included Antica Sartoria, Beverly Hills Boutique, Biba Boutique, Blings & Things, C. Orrico, a Lily Pulitzer Shop, Coco & Co., Debilzan Gallery, Elektrik Boutique, Glavidia by Glavidia Alexis, House of Zen Dali, LF Delray Beach, Morley, Patchington, Periwinkle, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Ramona LaRue, Sara Campbell, Sunday State Style, The House of Perna & Neon Bohemians, Unique Boutique and Vixity.

But this was just the first event of the week. There were also additional fashion shows, in-store shopping events and trunk shows, culminating with the License to Swim: Surf Fashion Show. This event was supposed to be held outside but, due to the rain, it was moved into a parking garage. It certainly seems like an odd place to have a fashion show, but it actually ended up looking like it was meant to be there — very urban chic.

Before the fashion began, singer Mylon Shamble, who was on American Idol, performed “Skyfall,” which fit into the James Bond theme of the fashion week. This was followed by a dance performance by Clifton Sepulveda & Mar Martinez, owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Next, the fashion show began with over 40 models showing off a wide variety of looks (some of which are pictured here).

Proceeds from the Delray Beach Fashion Week benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families. (https://achievementcentersfl.org/resources). The event is hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.

For more information, visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/delray-beach-fashion-week-2019.

PICS FROM FASHION ROYALE EVENT–OPENING NIGHT

PICS FROM SWIM & SURF SHOW–CLOSING NIGHT

More photos available upon request… Also see the printed Observer Newspaper for additional photos.