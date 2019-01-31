HAPPENINGS

Posted on 31 January 2019 by LeslieM

Movies on the Lawn — Smallfoot

Friday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department invites you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, and enjoy a featured presentation under the stars at the great lawn on the first Friday of every month at the Great Lawn. This is a free, family-friendly event. Friday, March 1 movie will be Stuart Little. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Annual Winter Tea

Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bring your favorite teacup and join them for an afternoon of food, friendship, entertainment and tea! Guest speaker is Christine Porter, owner of The Modern Rose. Wear a festive hat and gloves for extra flair. $10, $5 for 12 and under. For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Blood Drive

Saturday, Feb. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.

Islamic Center of South Florida

1641 NW 15 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

One person can help save three lives! All donors will receive a FREE Limited Edition Oneblood long sleeve T-shirt and a wellness check-up including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. ID is required to donate. To make an appointment, visit www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #5065.

Victor Wainwright & The Train to perform

(2019 Grammy nominee)

Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

The Funky Biscuit

303 SE Mizner Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Hot on the heels of his 2019 Grammy Awards “Best Contemporary Blues Album” nomination, the ‘Piana From Savannah’ Victor Wainwright and the Train kicks off a Pre-Grammy Winter tour with this local performance. Tickets are $20 to $45 (advance), $30 (door). For more information, call 561-395-2929 or visit www.funkybiscuit.com or www.victorwainwright.com.

“The Greatest Glass Show On Earth”

Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The South Florida Depression Glass Club presents its 45th Annual Sale and Show. Free gift to the first 100 paid attendees. Door prizes every half hour. Glass repair and identification on site. Newest glass book author Peter Lehman will speak and sign his book. Wow factor glass from all periods will be for sale or show by 22 nationwide vendors. Museum quality displays. Tickets are $6 and $5 with any printed ad. Early Buying Saturday 9 a.m. $10. For more information, call 561-767-5233 or email xiggy58@live.com.

The Beatlemaniax perform

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

They are considered the most authentic Beatles Show Band in South Florida. Tickets are $14 and may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-concert-series-the-beatlemaniax-tickets-48962929440. For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Save the Date:

Music Under the Stars – Melina Elena Band (R&B)

Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join the City of Pompano Beach for an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. Their featured bands for the next two months are as follows: March 8 – Vinyl Band (Top 40’s) and April 12 – The KuKooz (Classic Rock). For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Pioneer Days

Friday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 17, All Day

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this three day festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and a Saturday parade which concludes with a grand fireworks show. Free to attend. Guests must pay to park. For more information, call 954-480-4429 or visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.