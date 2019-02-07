CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 February 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 22: A woman reported her vehicle parked at 4757 NW 7 St. and several pair of sunglasses were stolen.

Jan. 22:  A woman reported a vehicle burglary at VOLT Power Company. Tools and a battery charger were stolen. The incident was reported at 790 NE 48 St.

Jan. 22: A woman reported her vehicle stolen from her apartment parking lot at 772 Tivoli Cir.

Jan. 22: A woman reported that someone entered her home at 1535 SE 14 St. and stole six pieces of jewelry. The loss was estimated at $19,500.

Jan. 24: A man reported his bicycle stolen from outside of the post office at 212 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 16: The victim returned home to 2160 NE 36 St. following a trip and found his 2014 Hyundai Sonata missing from in front of his apartment. It was later determined that the car was towed because it didn’t have a license plate. The victim said it had a temporary tag but is unknown if it fell off at some point.

Jan. 17: A resident found a cell phone at 4521 NE 22 Ave. and handed it over to police.

Jan. 17: A resident found sunglasses in a gym and brought them to the Police Department at 3701 NE 22 Ave. They placed them in a property locker.

