HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 February 2019 by LeslieM

Music under the Stars

Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Corner of Atlantic & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join the city of Pompano Beach for an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Florida Renaissance Festival

Saturday, Feb. 9 to March 24

(Weekends Only)

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities. Themed weekends include:

Game of Thrones: Feb. 9 to February 11

Time Travelers/Steampunk: Feb. 16 to Feb. 18

Vikings & Barbarians: Feb. 23 & Feb. 24

Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10

Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Free health screening

Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Islamic Center of South Florida

1641 NW 15 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

For more information, call 954-946-2723 or visit www.icosf.org.

Coconut Creek Farmers Market

Sunday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recreation Complex

4455 Sol Press Blvd.

Coconut Creek FL 33073

Experience locally-grown fruits and vegetables, along with fresh cut flowers, orchids, fresh herbs, an assorted variety of plants, artisan breads & bakery products, prepared foods, cheeses, honey & honey products, jams & jellies, coffees & teas, fresh eggs, gourmet foods, organic produce, doggie treats, soaps, candles and more. For more information or to become a vendor, call 561-299-8684.

Soulful Sundays

Sunday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Soulful Sundays features South Florida’s top performers and bands in various genres ranging from Soul, R&B, Neo Soul, Blues to Jazz and Funk. Merging local and national artists, organizations and vendors, this program creates an unforgettable monthly musical experience that enriches, as well as celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach. Ages 18 and up. Food and beverages available for purchase by local vendors. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876.

Roger Stone to Speak

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 12 p.m.

Gold Coast Tiger Bay Club

6165 Old Court Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33433

This political pundit who has been in the news quite a bit lately is also a New York Times best-selling author of books. He will be speaking at this event and will be available for book signing. Limited seating is available. Purchase tickets online at www.goldcoasttigerbayclub.com. Call 561 620-8888 for more information.

Save the Date: Tag Sale

Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Community Church

600 W. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Professional Education Organization (PEO) Tag Sale. For further information, contact Cissy Kross at cissyboca@gmail.com.

Green Market

Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1 Avenue & 1 Street

Corner of Dixie Hwy. & Atlantic Blvd.

The Pompano Beach Green Market is presented by the Pompano Beach Historical Society in partnership with the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). They are committed to providing the community with the best and freshest fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood and other food items, as well as orchids, plants, and health-related products and services. Visitors will also find handmade crafts, art and culinary products. For more information, 954-786-5535.

Pioneer Days

Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, all day

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this three day festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and a Saturday parade which concludes with a grand fireworks show. Free to attend. Guests must pay to park. Next week, The Observer will have a special issue. Get your ads today — call 954-428-9045. Within the issue will be additional info. on everything happening at the events, including the schedule. In the meantime, you can find more information by calling 954-480-4429 or visiting www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.

Boca Concours d’ Elegance

Friday, Feb. 22 to Sunday Feb.24

Boca Raton Resort and Club

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The star of Jay Leno’s Garage, and former host of The Tonight Show on NBC, will attend the DuPont Registry Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday, Feb. 22 and headline the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Show on Saturday night, Feb. 23, as well as take part on Sunday, Feb. 24 in an exclusive ($500 select- or $1,000 premier-seating per person) brunch and then walk the show field that day to greet fans and select “The Big Dog Garage Award’’ for his favorite automobile and motorcycle in the exhibition. Event parking located at 1515 N. Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton. For tickets and a full schedule of events visit www.bocaCDE.com or call 954-537-1010.