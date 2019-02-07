HAPPENINGS

Music under the Stars
Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.
Great Lawn
Corner of Atlantic & Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Join the city of Pompano Beach for an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. For more information, call 954-786-4111.
Florida Renaissance Festival
Saturday, Feb. 9 to March 24
(Weekends Only)
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities. Themed weekends include:
Game of Thrones: Feb. 9 to February 11
Time Travelers/Steampunk: Feb. 16 to Feb. 18
Vikings & Barbarians: Feb. 23 & Feb. 24
Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10
Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17
Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24
Call 954-776-1642 for more information.
Free health screening
Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Islamic Center of South Florida
1641 NW 15 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
For more information, call 954-946-2723 or visit www.icosf.org.
Coconut Creek Farmers Market
Sunday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recreation Complex
4455 Sol Press Blvd.
Coconut Creek FL 33073
Experience locally-grown fruits and vegetables, along with fresh cut flowers, orchids, fresh herbs, an assorted variety of plants, artisan breads & bakery products, prepared foods, cheeses, honey & honey products, jams & jellies, coffees & teas, fresh eggs, gourmet foods, organic produce, doggie treats, soaps, candles and more. For more information or to become a vendor, call 561-299-8684.
Soulful Sundays
Sunday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Historic Ali Cultural Arts
353 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Soulful Sundays features South Florida’s top performers and bands in various genres ranging from Soul, R&B, Neo Soul, Blues to Jazz and Funk. Merging local and national artists, organizations and vendors, this program creates an unforgettable monthly musical experience that enriches, as well as celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach. Ages 18 and up. Food and beverages available for purchase by local vendors. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876.
Roger Stone to Speak
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 12 p.m.
Gold Coast Tiger Bay Club
6165 Old Court Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33433
This political pundit who has been in the news quite a bit lately is also a New York Times best-selling author of books. He will be speaking at this event and will be available for book signing. Limited seating is available. Purchase tickets online at www.goldcoasttigerbayclub.com. Call 561 620-8888 for more information.
Save the Date: Tag Sale
Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grace Community Church
600 W. Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Professional Education Organization (PEO) Tag Sale. For further information, contact Cissy Kross at cissyboca@gmail.com.
Green Market
Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
1 Avenue & 1 Street
Corner of Dixie Hwy. & Atlantic Blvd.
The Pompano Beach Green Market is presented by the Pompano Beach Historical Society in partnership with the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). They are committed to providing the community with the best and freshest fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood and other food items, as well as orchids, plants, and health-related products and services. Visitors will also find handmade crafts, art and culinary products. For more information, 954-786-5535.
Pioneer Days
Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, all day
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this three day festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and a Saturday parade which concludes with a grand fireworks show. Free to attend. Guests must pay to park. Next week, The Observer will have a special issue. Get your ads today — call 954-428-9045. Within the issue will be additional info. on everything happening at the events, including the schedule. In the meantime, you can find more information by calling 954-480-4429 or visiting www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.
Boca Concours d’ Elegance
Friday, Feb. 22 to Sunday Feb.24
Boca Raton Resort and Club
501 E. Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The star of Jay Leno’s Garage, and former host of The Tonight Show on NBC, will attend the DuPont Registry Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday, Feb. 22 and headline the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Show on Saturday night, Feb. 23, as well as take part on Sunday, Feb. 24 in an exclusive ($500 select- or $1,000 premier-seating per person) brunch and then walk the show field that day to greet fans and select “The Big Dog Garage Award’’ for his favorite automobile and motorcycle in the exhibition. Event parking located at 1515 N. Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton. For tickets and a full schedule of events visit www.bocaCDE.com or call 954-537-1010.