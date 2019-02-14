Posted on 14 February 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 29: A man reported that someone stole his Viper bass boat and trailer from in front of his residence at 107 SE 10 Ct.

Jan. 29: A man reported he was robbed by sudden snatching in the lobby of the LaQuinta Inn by a man who fled on a bicycle. The man was robbed of a gold necklace valued at $300 and a gold pendant valued at $400.

Jan. 29: It was reported that a parked vehicle at 401 S. Powerline Rd. was entered and a laptop and purse were stolen from inside the vehicle.

Jan. 29: A man was arrested and charged with two counts of retail theft after he walked out of Target at 120 S. Federal Hwy. with an Air Fryer XL valued at $99.99. He had stolen a similar item on Jan. 26. The man was issued a notice to appear.

Jan. 29: A woman reported that someone took $7,840 from her home over a period of time. The incident was reported at 3930 Crystal Lake Dr.

Jan. 29: A man and woman entered a Family Dollar store at 3930 Crystal Lake Dr. and stole three packages of diapers. They fled in a vehicle.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 29: Police responded to a report of a tow truck on fire in the middle of a roadway at 3600 NE 21 Ave. The fire department also responded.

Jan. 31: A resident found a German Shepherd at 4241 NE 23 Ave. and was turned over to police. The dog was known to get loose and was returned to its owner.

Feb. 2: Police responded to a report of a lost wallet at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. The wallet contained debit cards, credit cards, a driver’s license and $100 in cash. The victim said she placed the wallet in the restroom and left, returning a short time later to discover it was missing. The total loss was $195.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)