HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 February 2019 by LeslieM

District 2 Debate

Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Pelican is sponsoring a debate with the District 2 candidates, including incumbent Commissioner Gloria Battle and candidates Ben Preston and Terry Scott.

2019 Boca Concours D’ Elegance

Friday, Feb. 22 to Sunday Feb.24

Boca Raton Resort & Club

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The star of Jay Leno’s Garage, and former host of The Tonight Show on NBC, will attend the DuPont Registry Live Hangar Party in Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday, Feb. 22, headline the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Show on Saturday night, Feb. 23, take part Feb. 24 in an exclusive ($500 select- or $1,000 premier-seating per person) brunch and then walk the show field that day to greet fans and select “The Big Dog Garage Award’’ for his favorite automobile and motorcycle in the exhibition. Event parking located at 1515 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL 33432 and 1515 S. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL 33432. For tickets to events and information, including a full schedule of events, visit www.bocaCDE.com or call 954-537-1010.

Florida Renaissance Festival

Now Through March 24, weekends

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival includes theme weekends, including:

Vikings & Barbarians: Feb. 23 & Feb. 24

Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10

Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Rockin’ at the Hop

Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center,

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Curtain Call Playhouse is ready to rock! The theater company is proud to present this special concert event featuring the iconic music of the 50s and 60s. Tickets are $24.50 + fees, $15 + fees for children and are available at www.ccpompano.org. For more information call 954-545-7800.

Black Heritage Banquet

Saturday, Feb 23, 7 p.m.

Oveta Mckeithen

Recreational Complex

Dr. Leo J. Robb, Jr. Gymnasium

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a delicious soul food buffet and live entertainment as the city honors some deserving individuals in our community. Keynote speaker: Judge Gina Hawkins. For more information, contact the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.

Tropical Wave

Saturday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church

1111 East Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33064

This South Florida Gay Men’s Chorus ensemble will present a toe-tapping, finger-snapping program. A spirited reception will follow. A $10 donation is suggested at the door. All are welcome. Please call 954-785-0042 for further questions or details.

Hounds of Hillsboro Beach

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.

Town Hall

1210 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Join us for a town photo with your hound. Canine agility demo.

Save the Date:

Festival of the Arts Boca

Thursday Feb. 28 to March 10

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Presenting a diverse range of quality musical performances and literary events, kicking off with events like a screening of Star Wars accompanied by a full symphony orchestra (March 1), a talk by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (Feb. 28) and so much more! For more full schedule, visit https://festivalboca.org/events.

St. Ambrose Carnival & Music Festival

Thursday to Sunday, Feb.28 to March 3

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The St. Ambrose Carnival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with rides, food and other fundraising opportunities for the church, as well as live entertainment all weekend long.

Sip & Stroll

Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Constitution Park Arboretum

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with Deerfield Beach Kiwanis Club, will be hosting the annual Sip & Stroll. Guests will enjoy a sampling of wine, beer and cuisine from local restaurants while taking a stroll through the beautifully lit canopy of the Arboretum and listening to live music. Tickets can be purchased at Constitution Park for $25. Please note: This is a 21 and over event with a limited amount of tickets. Additional event parking, with a free shuttle service, will be located at the east parking lot of the Target Plaza located at 3313 W. Hillsboro Blvd., from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, please call the Constitution Park at 954-480-4494.

The Soroptimists Nash Bash

Saturday, March 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Pavilion Grille

301 Yamato Rd.

Boca Raton, Fl 33431

The Soroptimists of Pompano Beach are going “country” with their annual fundraising event. This year’s event, themed Nash Bash will include great country music for dancing, a buffet dinner and desserts, and an open bar all evening. It will also include a silent auction, a balloon “Pop,” a 50/50 cash drawing and more. Proceeds support girls and women in the community. They provide scholarships and awards to young women going on to college, as well as single mothers who are working to improve their education and lives. They also support the Flite Center whose one-of-a-kind program assists and guides young adults aging out of the foster care program, as well as the Woodhouse Center and many others. Come dressed in your best casual or country attire and have a ball. Tickets are $100 and can be obtained from any member of the Pompano Beach Soroptimist or contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 for details.