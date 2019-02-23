And Fish Kitchen + Bar opens

Posted on 23 February 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

On Feb. 7, a new restaurant opened on Pompano Beach called And Fish Kitchen + Bar. It can be found within the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa (at 1200 N. Ocean Blvd) just steps from their large outdoor pool (where they have another more casual dining restaurant). The interior design of this new locale was created by Bigtime Design Studios of Miami and it gives a nod to the nautical. Guests can try their modern cuisine with an emphasis on seafood or grab one of their specialty crafted cocktails from the open bar. They have a happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m.

For the grand opening party that night, they removed most of the 115 seats to make room for guests, who mingled and enjoyed some free cocktails, as well as passed hors d’ oeuvres. Other guests did a little dancing at the end of the evening, after posing for photos with an ice sculpture, which had seafood like octopus embedded within it. It was a real community event filled with media personalities, business people and food lovers. They also did a ribbon cutting and gave $3000 to the Shipwreck Park Foundation.

And Fish Kitchen + Bar accepts reservations. Call 954-944-9515 or visit www.opentable.com.