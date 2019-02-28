CRIME WATCH

Posted on 28 February 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 12: A man reported that a window to his car was removed and sunglasses valued at $220 were stolen. The incident was reported at 4550 NW 18 Ave.

Feb. 12: A man was arrested and charged with dating violence. The man was observed beating a woman he was with at 800 NE 4 St.

Feb. 12: Two men were observed stealing $767 from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave.

Feb. 12: A woman reported that her property at 57 NE 6 Ave. was entered and that someone stole about $1,000 worth of metal from a construction trash can.

Feb. 15: A woman reported that a MacBook valued at $2,300 was stolen. The incident was reported at 2265 SW 15 St.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 11: A driver’s license was found at 2420 NE 27 St. It was turned over to police.

Feb. 13: Police responded to an alarm of a residence at 1861 NE 22 Way. It was deemed the alarm was accidental after police checked it and found it to be secure.

Feb. 13: Police responded to an audible panic alarm of a residence at 2211 NE 33 St. Police cleared the call after the proper code was entered.

(This is a partial list.)