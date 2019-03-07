HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 March 2019 by LeslieM

Festival of the Arts Boca

Through March 10

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Presenting a diverse range of quality musical performances and literary events. For schedule, visit https://festivalboca.org/events.

Florida Renaissance Festival

Through March 24, weekends

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival includes theme weekends, including:

• Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10

• Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17

• Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24

Call 954-776-1642 for more information.

Historic Butler House Tour

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

380 E Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.

Tour Hillsboro Lighthouse

Saturday, March 9, Sail times – hourly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

125 North Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Enjoy a fun day at the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required. For more information, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours.

Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Community Center

150 NW Crawford Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Minitature dollhouses, furniture and more are available for sale and are on display. The members of Les Petits Collecteurs of South Florida work hard to create these items and proceeds from the event benefit children’s charities. There are also several informative workshops. Adults $5, children under 12, $2. For information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/lespetitsclub/home/show-and-sale or e-mail risko@bellsouth.net.

The Soroptimists Nash Bash

Saturday, March 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Pavilion Grille

301 Yamato Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Enjoy country music for dancing, a buffet dinner and desserts, and an open bar all evening. Proceeds support girls and women in the community. Dress in your best casual or country attire and have a ball. Tickets are $100 and can be obtained from any member of the Pompano Beach Soroptimist or contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 for details.

Heart, Soul & Service Award Brunch

Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca W. Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Support the Zonta Club of Deerfield Beach by attending the fundraising event. This year’s honorees are Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. and Isabelle Gain. Event includes food, silent auction, raffle prizes and music by Just Us Orchestras. Proceeds benefit Zonta’s scholarship programs and community service projects. Tickets are $80, children 12 and younger $35. For more information, e-mail queenrmv1@bellsouth.net or visit www.zontadeerfieldbeach.org.

Bloodmobile

Sunday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Nicholas Church

111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

The Bloodmobile will be open for donations. One pint of blood can save three lives. For additional information, call the church office 954-942-5887.

The Pap Corps Presents Footloose & Cancer Free

Sunday, March 10, 6 p.m.

Seminole Casino

Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40 St

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

The evening will feature a delicious assortment of hors d’oeuvres, carving station, signature drink and an exciting dance-off to crown both the best dance couple and the biggest fundraisers. Register for the event ($75) at www.thepapcorps.org .

Lenten Meditation & Lunch

Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Save the Date:

Family Fun Day

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan Park

1633 Riverview Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach for face painting, music, games, crafts and a great time. For more information, call 954-980-1833.

St. Patrick’s Day Car Show

Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First annual fundraiser of its type for the Kiwanis Club. Open to all makes and models. The top 40 vehicles will be awarded. Register your vehicle for $20. Hosted by DJ Rockin Rich. Raffle prizes. Food trucks. Donatons accepted. Free admission. Proceeds benefit children’s charities and other community organizations. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org.

Jeans, Jackets & Jewels

Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It is time for a Roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager of Pompano Beach, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine (the event is tented). Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.

Florida Wing Battle

Saturday, March 30, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Wing lovers will delight in this new event, put on by the same people who brought you the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, the Boca Burger Battle and more. Imagine if you will… strolling through the park and smelling the sweet aroma of barbecued chicken wings, which you get to sample! Judges will make their selections and guests can pick their favorite too. There will be 20 grill master chefs and also a dessert competition with 20 pastry chefs. Can you say yum? In addition, there will be beer, wine, spirits and live entertainment. This is a 21 + event. No Pets! Event is Rain or Shine. So, NO Refunds, Battle Fans… You can purchase tickets at www.floridawingbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.