HAPPENINGS

Festival of the Arts Boca
Through March 10
Mizner Park Amphitheater
590 Plaza Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Presenting a diverse range of quality musical performances and literary events. For schedule, visit https://festivalboca.org/events.
Florida Renaissance Festival
Through March 24, weekends
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Featuring Renaissance-theme performances, artisans and activities, the festival includes theme weekends, including:
• Swashbucklers & Sirens: March 9 & March 10
• Kilts & Colleens: March 16 & March 17
• Magic, Witches and Wizards: March 23 & March 24
Call 954-776-1642 for more information.
Historic Butler House Tour
Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
380 E Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.
Tour Hillsboro Lighthouse
Saturday, March 9, Sail times – hourly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
125 North Riverside Dr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Enjoy a fun day at the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required. For more information, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours.
Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale
Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Boca Raton Community Center
150 NW Crawford Blvd.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Minitature dollhouses, furniture and more are available for sale and are on display. The members of Les Petits Collecteurs of South Florida work hard to create these items and proceeds from the event benefit children’s charities. There are also several informative workshops. Adults $5, children under 12, $2. For information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/lespetitsclub/home/show-and-sale or e-mail risko@bellsouth.net.
The Soroptimists Nash Bash
Saturday, March 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Pavilion Grille
301 Yamato Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Enjoy country music for dancing, a buffet dinner and desserts, and an open bar all evening. Proceeds support girls and women in the community. Dress in your best casual or country attire and have a ball. Tickets are $100 and can be obtained from any member of the Pompano Beach Soroptimist or contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 for details.
Heart, Soul & Service Award Brunch
Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boca West Country Club
20583 Boca W. Dr.
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Support the Zonta Club of Deerfield Beach by attending the fundraising event. This year’s honorees are Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. and Isabelle Gain. Event includes food, silent auction, raffle prizes and music by Just Us Orchestras. Proceeds benefit Zonta’s scholarship programs and community service projects. Tickets are $80, children 12 and younger $35. For more information, e-mail queenrmv1@bellsouth.net or visit www.zontadeerfieldbeach.org.
Bloodmobile
Sunday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Nicholas Church
111 E. Sample Rd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
The Bloodmobile will be open for donations. One pint of blood can save three lives. For additional information, call the church office 954-942-5887.
The Pap Corps Presents Footloose & Cancer Free
Sunday, March 10, 6 p.m.
Seminole Casino
Coconut Creek
5550 NW 40 St
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The evening will feature a delicious assortment of hors d’oeuvres, carving station, signature drink and an exciting dance-off to crown both the best dance couple and the biggest fundraisers. Register for the event ($75) at www.thepapcorps.org .
Lenten Meditation & Lunch
Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
1920 SE 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Save the Date:
Family Fun Day
Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sullivan Park
1633 Riverview Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach for face painting, music, games, crafts and a great time. For more information, call 954-980-1833.
St. Patrick’s Day Car Show
Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pioneer Park
217 NE 5 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
First annual fundraiser of its type for the Kiwanis Club. Open to all makes and models. The top 40 vehicles will be awarded. Register your vehicle for $20. Hosted by DJ Rockin Rich. Raffle prizes. Food trucks. Donatons accepted. Free admission. Proceeds benefit children’s charities and other community organizations. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org.
Jeans, Jackets & Jewels
Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
It is time for a Roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager of Pompano Beach, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine (the event is tented). Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.
Florida Wing Battle
Saturday, March 30, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sanborn Square Park
72 N. Federal Hwy.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Wing lovers will delight in this new event, put on by the same people who brought you the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, the Boca Burger Battle and more. Imagine if you will… strolling through the park and smelling the sweet aroma of barbecued chicken wings, which you get to sample! Judges will make their selections and guests can pick their favorite too. There will be 20 grill master chefs and also a dessert competition with 20 pastry chefs. Can you say yum? In addition, there will be beer, wine, spirits and live entertainment. This is a 21 + event. No Pets! Event is Rain or Shine. So, NO Refunds, Battle Fans… You can purchase tickets at www.floridawingbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.