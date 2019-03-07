LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 07 March 2019 by LeslieM

RE: Pioneer Days

Dear Editor:

What an awesome and exciting weekend it was in celebration of Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days (Feb. 15-17)! The entire team of planners and workers are to be congratulated for the success of the event and for a job well done. Multitudes of visitors brought forth so many compliments and good-feeling praises as Deerfield Beach took center stage in celebration of its heritage.

We, at the DFB Historical Society, want to say “thanks” to all city staff who spent countless hours planning and organizing in preparation of the weekend, for all you did to generate a good feeling for participants and attendees alike. Thanks, also to Mayor Ganz, Vice Mayor Battle, Commissioners Drosky, Parness and Miller, along with City Manager Hanson, for the roles you played in supporting the event and for your commitment and dedication towards showcasing the city of Deerfield Beach in such a positive way to the thousands upon thousands who witnessed the event.

Proud and grateful,

Emily M. Lilly,

Board President,

Deerfield Beach Historical Society