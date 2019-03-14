CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 March 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 26: It was reported that an X-Box was stolen from Beks Club Hostel at 400 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Feb. 26: A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend took her car keys and hid her vehicle without permission. The incident was reported at 2320 S. Cypress Bend Dr.

Feb. 26: A man reported that another man tackled him, grabbed his neck, punched him in the ribs and stole his wallet. The incident was reported at 599 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Feb. 27: It was reported that the front window of Sunoco at 2351 N. Powerline Rd. was shattered.

March 3: A woman reported her vehicle stolen at 940 NW 9 Ave.

March 3: A man reported being beaten by three men at 405 NW 3 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 18: Police responded to an audible alarm at 4940 NE 28 Ave. The home was found to be secure.

Feb. 18: Police received a call of a loose dog with a blue collar at 2500 NE 22 Ave. The area was checked but the dog was not found.

Feb. 20: A bicycle was found at 3899 NE 21 Way. It was recovered and turned into police.

