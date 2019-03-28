CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

March 12: Two men broke into the Metro PCS store at 845 S. Federal Hwy. They broke the glass on the front door. The men stole a safe with nothing of value inside.

March 12: It was reported that a Toyota Corolla was stolen from 1231 SW 11 Ave.

March 12: A man was observed stealing three Dewalt impact kits valued at $399 each from Home Depot.

March 12: A man reported that someone opened his credit card and placed $8,285 in chargers on it at 4100 Crystal Lake Dr.

March 13: A woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. She stole $147.87 worth of merchandise.

Lighthouse Point

March 7: Police responded to a call of a possible social media scam at 3910 NE 30 Ave. Police said there was no loss of money or property and there was no victim information taken.

March 9: The victim told police that a backpack and car keys were lost while at the business at 3550 NE 27 Ave. The property was later found and returned to the victim. 

March 12: Police responded to an audible hold-up alarm at a residence in the 3800 block of NE 26 Ave. The homeowner was inside upstairs and had advised that she heard a noise in the kitchen while she was upstairs. Police responded and everything was secure.

