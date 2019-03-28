HAPPENINGS

Crazy for You
Through April 14
The Wick Theatre
7901 N. Federal Hwy.
Boca Raton, FL 33487
A musical feast showcasing more than 20 Gershwin songs and recreating the golden era of the 1930s follies-style lavish production numbers. $75-$85. Visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.
Worth the Drive:
Palm Beach Boat Show
Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31
101 S. Flagler Dr.
West Palm Beach, FL, 33410
The 34th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is one of the top five boat shows in the country. The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts, and accessories, as well as youth fishing clinics and sportfishing seminars. Make sure to check out the Winward VIP Experience. See website for hours and schedule: www.pbboatshow.com/en/home.html.
Watercolor classes
Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to noon
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 Ave.
Pompano Beach, 33060
Every Saturday through April. $25 per class. Please call 954-920-4574 for information.
Jeans, Jackets & Jewels
Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
It is time for a Roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine – the event is tented. Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.
Florida Wing Battle
Saturday, March 30, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sanborn Square Park
72 N. Federal Hwy.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Wing lovers will delight in this new event, put on by the same people who brought you the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, the Boca Burger Battle and more. Imagine if you will… strolling through the park and smelling the sweet aroma of barbecued chicken wings, which you get to sample! Judges will make their selections and guests can pick their favorite too. There will be 20 grill master chefs and also a dessert competition with 20 pastry chefs. Can you say yum? In addition, there will be beer, wine, spirits and live entertainment. This is a 21 + event. No pets! Event is rain or shine. So, no refunds, Battle fans… You can purchase tickets at www.floridawingbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.
Duo Beaux Arts
Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m.
St. Nicholas Episcopal Church
1111 E. Sample Rd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Concert starring Catherine Lan and Tao Lin playing piano selections from Debussy, Chopin, Shubert and more. Suggested $10 donation at the door. A reception to meet the artists follows the concert. For additional information, call the church office at 954-942-5887.
About Boating Safely (ABS) Course
Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dixon Ahl Community Hall
2200 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
See ad on page 8 for all the details!
Bean and Pepper Jamboree
Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
A day of fun for the entire family! Live entertainment, produce vendors, arts & crafts, petting zoo, pony rides, games, activities and displays.
Pat Anderson’s Art Students Show & Sale
Benefits Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society
Opens Monday, April 1, 4 to 7p.m.
Herb Skolnick Civic Center Auditorium and Studio Room
800 SW 36 Ave. (Palm-Aire)
Pompano Beach, 33069
HLPS Volunteers Linda Peck and Anne Garrick will handle the purchases of over 100 student originals and Pat’s private collection — on sale for the first time. Meet the students and Pat. (You can also join Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painters in the Parks classes, which are $25 and include basic art supplies and easels, watercolors, acrylics and oils. For more info www.patandersonartist.com/classes. You can register now at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center — 954-786-4111).
DB Commission Meeting
Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m.
City Hall Complex
150 NE 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441
See www.deerfield-beach.comfor more details on all meetings.
AAUW Membership Meeting
Tuesday, April 2, 12:30 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Monthly membership meeting and educational presentation. Also Vanessa Teizman, physical therapist with Holy Cross Hospital, will discuss pain relief with a focus on female issues. New members welcome. No charge. RSVP: 954-570-5423 or e-mail:pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.
Save the Date:
Boca Bacchanal
April 4 through April 6
Calling all food and drink lovers! Boca Bacchanal has been the major fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. This year features several events, including Bubbles and Burgers, Vintner Dinners, Grand Tasting and a VIP Party. For more information, visit www.bocabacchanal.com.
Beach Cleanup
Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Chickee Hut
71 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Volunteers are invited to join the city in a beach cleanup. Parking passes will be available to the first 30 volunteers for the duration of the event. Volunteer hours are available for this event.
Spring Fest
Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spanish River Park
3001 N. State Road A-1-A
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Help celebrate the start of the spring season with the first annual Spring Fest! Free activities will include egg hunts, face paintings, glitter tattoos, lawn games, arts & crafts and a petting zoo!