HAPPENINGS

Crazy for You

Through April 14

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

A musical feast showcasing more than 20 Gershwin songs and recreating the golden era of the 1930s follies-style lavish production numbers. $75-$85. Visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

Worth the Drive:

Palm Beach Boat Show

Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31

101 S. Flagler Dr.

West Palm Beach, FL, 33410

The 34th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is one of the top five boat shows in the country. The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts, and accessories, as well as youth fishing clinics and sportfishing seminars. Make sure to check out the Winward VIP Experience. See website for hours and schedule: www.pbboatshow.com/en/home.html.

Watercolor classes

Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, 33060

Every Saturday through April. $25 per class. Please call 954-920-4574 for information.

Jeans, Jackets & Jewels

Saturday March 30, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. reception)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It is time for a Roast! Join in for a fun evening of good-natured jabs at this year’s guest of honor, Pompano Beach’s “cowboy” city manager, Greg Harrison, a native of Oklahoma. Rain or shine – the event is tented. Wear your favorite upscale western attire and enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, musical entertainment and live auction items. For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org.

Florida Wing Battle

Saturday, March 30, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Wing lovers will delight in this new event, put on by the same people who brought you the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, the Boca Burger Battle and more. Imagine if you will… strolling through the park and smelling the sweet aroma of barbecued chicken wings, which you get to sample! Judges will make their selections and guests can pick their favorite too. There will be 20 grill master chefs and also a dessert competition with 20 pastry chefs. Can you say yum? In addition, there will be beer, wine, spirits and live entertainment. This is a 21 + event. No pets! Event is rain or shine. So, no refunds, Battle fans… You can purchase tickets at www.floridawingbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.

Duo Beaux Arts

Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church

1111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Concert starring Catherine Lan and Tao Lin playing piano selections from Debussy, Chopin, Shubert and more. Suggested $10 donation at the door. A reception to meet the artists follows the concert. For additional information, call the church office at 954-942-5887.

About Boating Safely (ABS) Course

Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Community Hall

2200 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Bean and Pepper Jamboree

Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A day of fun for the entire family! Live entertainment, produce vendors, arts & crafts, petting zoo, pony rides, games, activities and displays.

Pat Anderson’s Art Students Show & Sale

Benefits Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society

Opens Monday, April 1, 4 to 7p.m.

Herb Skolnick Civic Center Auditorium and Studio Room

800 SW 36 Ave. (Palm-Aire)

Pompano Beach, 33069

HLPS Volunteers Linda Peck and Anne Garrick will handle the purchases of over 100 student originals and Pat’s private collection — on sale for the first time. Meet the students and Pat. (You can also join Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painters in the Parks classes, which are $25 and include basic art supplies and easels, watercolors, acrylics and oils. For more info www.patandersonartist.com/classes. You can register now at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center — 954-786-4111).

DB Commission Meeting

Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m.

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

See www.deerfield-beach.comfor more details on all meetings.

AAUW Membership Meeting

Tuesday, April 2, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Monthly membership meeting and educational presentation. Also Vanessa Teizman, physical therapist with Holy Cross Hospital, will discuss pain relief with a focus on female issues. New members welcome. No charge. RSVP: 954-570-5423 or e-mail:pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

Save the Date:

Boca Bacchanal

April 4 through April 6

Calling all food and drink lovers! Boca Bacchanal has been the major fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. This year features several events, including Bubbles and Burgers, Vintner Dinners, Grand Tasting and a VIP Party. For more information, visit www.bocabacchanal.com.

Beach Cleanup

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon

Chickee Hut

71 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Volunteers are invited to join the city in a beach cleanup. Parking passes will be available to the first 30 volunteers for the duration of the event. Volunteer hours are available for this event.

Spring Fest

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spanish River Park

3001 N. State Road A-1-A

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Help celebrate the start of the spring season with the first annual Spring Fest! Free activities will include egg hunts, face paintings, glitter tattoos, lawn games, arts & crafts and a petting zoo!