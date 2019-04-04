Posted on 04 April 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 19: A man reported that a man he knows stole his bicycle. The incident was reported at 575 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr.

March 19: A man reported that his vehicle, an Elantra, was stolen by a man in front of Ali Market at 5361 N. Dixie Hwy. The car had been left running while the man who owns it went into the store.

March 19: The Store Manager of Urbieta Oil reported that an employee using a register scanner loaded $650 on to four prepaid cards. The incident was reported at 1900 N. Powerline Rd.

March 19: A woman reported her bicycle stolen from her home at 123 NE 9 Ave.

March 20: It was reported that the wheels and tires of a vehicle parked at 959 SE 2 Ave. were stolen. The loss was estimated at $2,000.

Lighthouse Point

March 13: Police responded to an alarm at 3170 N. Federal Hwy. There was no answer. Everything was secure.

March 16: Police received a hit on a tag attached to a white Lincoln at 2200 NE 45 St. A canvas of the area revealed nothing. It was a possible misread.

March 16: A white iPhone was found at a business at 3500 NE 27 Ave. The owner called the phone and was told to retrieve the property at the police department.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)