HAPPENINGS

Posted on 04 April 2019 by LeslieM

Boca Bacchanal

Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6

Boca Beach Club

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Calling all food and drink lovers! Boca Bacchanal has been the major fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. This year features several events, including Bubbles and Burgers, Vintner Dinners, Grand Tasting and a VIP Party. For more information, visit www.bocabacchanal.com.

Old Town Untapped

Friday, April 5, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Featuring free samples of local beers crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. The streets of Old Town come alive with music and food trucks, artists, local makers and interactive art. While you are here, step inside Bailey Contemporary Arts where guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters and walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month. (See more about special event happening at BaCA on this day, pg. 5).

Movies on the Lawn –Peter Rabbit

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

The Great Lawn

Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and come enjoy a featured presentation under the stars on the first Friday of every month at The Great Lawn. This is a free, family, friendly event. Contact Information: 954-786-4111

Annual Lenten Fish Fry

Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Delicious fish & all the fixings! Adults are $10, children $5. For information, call 954-695-0336.

Watercolor Classes

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Classes are every Saturday through April. $25. Call 954-920-4574 for information.

Car Show and Movie in the Park

Saturday, April 6, 5 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Beach Cleanup

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon

Chickee Hut

71 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Volunteers are invited to join the city in a beach cleanup. Parking passes will be available to the first 30 volunteers for the duration of the event. Volunteer hours are available.

First Annual Spring Fest

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spanish River Park

3001 N. State Rd. A1A

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Help celebrate the start of the spring season with the First Annual Spring Fest! Free activities will include egg hunts, face paintings, glitter tattoos, lawn games, arts & crafts and a petting zoo.

Semi-Annual Library Book Sale

Thursday, April 11 to Saturday, April 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Great prices on gently used books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. Proceeds support the library. Cash only!

Pompano Food & Wine Celebration

Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa

1200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

An array of fine wines, liquors & craft beers, tastings from over 20 restaurants, coffees & desserts, and live entertainment! Complimentary valet parking and more. Tickets are $75. Purchase online or call the Chamber office at 954-941-2940.

Crazy for You

Through April 14

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

A musical feast, showcasing more than 20 Gershwin songs and recreating the golden era of the 1930s, follies-style lavish production numbers. $75-$85. Visit www.the wick.org or call 561-995-2333.

Save the Date:

Literacy in the Park – A Day of Service

Saturday, April 13, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Apollo Park

1580 NW 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064.

Presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., North Broward County Alumnae Chapter. This event includes reading corners, face painting, arts & crafts, college resource fair, human trafficking workshop, mental health symposium, voter registration, food, music and more.

Bowling for Baskets

Sunday, April 14, 12:15 to 3 p.m.

Diamond Strike Lanes

2200 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Event includes pizza, soda, two hours of bowling & shoe rental. $150 a lane for six bowlers or $30 per person, and 50/50 raffle. Payments due by April, 8.Send payments to: Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach Charitable Foundation, Inc., Po Box 1105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443. Cash payments: Contact Tammy at 954-557-6865. The charity event benefits several less fortunate families in our Deerfield Beach community by providing them with holiday baskets.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Meeting & Presentation

Monday, April 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

The guest speaker will be Dr. Renata Schneider, a doctor of Veterinary Medicine and the Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation at the S. Florida Wildlife Center. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit lhpgc.org.