Deerfield Beach

March 26: A man reported that someone stole his toolbox with his tools and an air compressor for a total loss of $14,200. The incident was reported at the Crystal Lake Commerce Center at 4250 N. Powerline Rd.

March 26: A man was arrested and charged with retail theft at Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. He stole $472 worth of merchandise.

March 26: Two men were arrested and charged with stealing a drill and a hedge trimmer from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave.

March 26: A woman reported that her sheets were stolen from a washing machine at 1181 SE 6 Ave.

March 27: A man was arrested and charged with burglary and battery at 400 SW 2 St. He battered four victims, and, in addition, he stole two porcelain items.

Lighthouse Point

March 27: The victim said she wanted a male subject trespassed from her home in the 4400 block of NE 26Ave. She befriended the male at her church and said because of his erratic behavior she wanted him to leave.

March 27: Police responded to an alarm call at 3772 N. Federal Hwy. The perimeter was found secure.

March 27: Police responded to an alarm call at 2500 N. Federal Hwy. It was deemed a false alarm.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)