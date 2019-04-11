HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 April 2019 by LeslieM

Pompano Food & Wine Celebration

Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa

1200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

An array of fine wines, liquors & craft beers, tastings from over 20 restaurants, and coffees & desserts, as well as live entertainment! Complimentary valet parking and more. Tickets are $75. Purchase online or call the Chamber office at 954-941-2940.

Semi-Annual Library Book Sale

Thursday, April 11 to Saturday, April 13 , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Great prices on gently used books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. Proceeds support the library. Cash only!

Friends of Deerfield Beach Arboretum Speaker Program

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 3344

Guest Speaker Walter Acree specializes in safely transplanting enormous mature trees, using an arbor dividing method that he developed. There will also be a plant giveaway. This event is open to the public; light refreshments will be served.

Spring Fling

Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community Park, Multi- Purpose Field

7201 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Hop like a bunny into Pompano Beach for Spring Fling! Come join in for a fun family day filled with lots of activities, including arts and crafts. There will be a DJ with games and dancing, a spring photo booth to take your picture in, bounce houses and much more! Admission is free. It wouldn’t be a hopping good time without an egg hunt. Ages 1-3 will be able to walk through Spring Valley and find their hidden Easter eggs at any time throughout the event. The 4-9 year old egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Prom Fashion Show

Saturday, April 13, 3 to 5 p.m.

Macy’s

1200 NE 23 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Hosted by The Rotary Club of Deerfield Beach, BSO Deerfield Beach Dist CORE Team and Macy’s Pompano Beach. Nine girls and one boy from Deerfield Beach were selected to receive prom attire to wear at the Deerfield Beach High School Prom on May 4. Attire was provided by Macy’s (girls) and Ted Barry in Deerfield (boy). Students will walk the runway wearing their choices for the prom. Macy’s will supply refreshments and a DJ too. The program is to support self-esteem for young people, securing relationships with law enforcement, as well as fostering giving back to others. For more information, contact Avis at 954-360-5247.

Spring Plant Sale

Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free parking in the field behind Bedding Barn.

Literacy in the Park – A Day of Service

Saturday, April 13, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Apollo Park

1580 NW 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., North Broward County Alumnae Chapter. This event includes reading corners, face painting, arts & crafts, college resource fair, human trafficking workshop, mental health symposium, voter registration, food, music and more.

DBICA Annual Picnic

Sunday, April 14, noon to 3 p.m.

SE 19 Avenue Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bring your favorite salad or side dish to share with everyone. Located five blocks south of Hillsboro Boulevard & one block west of A1A. Come out and meet your neighbors. DBICA will supply grilled burgers, hotdogs, soda and water. Bring your own chair.

Bowling for Baskets

Sunday, April 14, 12:15 to 3 p.m.

Diamond Strike Lanes

2200 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Event includes pizza, soda, two hours of bowling & shoe rental. $150 a lane for six bowlers or $30 per person, and 50/50 raffle. (Call to see if there is still any space as the deadline has passed for payment). Contact Tammy at 954-557-6865. The charity event benefits several less fortunate families in our Deerfield Beach community by providing them with holiday baskets.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Meeting & Presentation

Monday, April 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

The guest speaker will be Dr. Renata Schneider, a doctor of Veterinary Medicine and the Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation at the S. Florida Wildlife Center. Free and open to the public. For more information contact Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit www.lhpgc.org.

BEYOND THE CAPE! Comics and Contemporary Art

April 16 through October 6, 2019

Boca Raton Museum of Art

(Within Mizner Park)

501 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Beyond the Cape! Comics and Contemporary Art shows how some of the most currently sought-after contemporary artists are influenced by graphic novels and comic books. The artworks in this pioneering show take viewers on a deeper dive into adult realms, tackling some of today’s thorniest issues: politics, divisiveness, immigration, religion, racial prejudice, planetary climate armageddon, feminism, LGBTQ rights and gender. Grouped together for the first time in this new way, the exhibition includes prominent artworld superstars. Some of the most acclaimed underground comic book artists are also front-and-center. The show features more than 80 works by 40 artists: paintings, video, photography, sculpture, prints, drawings and tapestries. Rare comics will also be shown, plus contemporary animation and rarely seen historic cartoons from the early 1900s on vintage TVs. The IKEA reading room will also feature more than 200 graphic novels and comics for personal reading.

History at High Noon

“From Dairy Farm to Country Club”

Wednesday, April 17, noon to 1 p.m.

Commission Chambers of Deerfield Beach City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

It’s another exciting storytelling adventure tracing the story of the Deerfield Beach Country Club by Deerfield’s own Robert A. “Bob” Parton, Jr.

A life-long Florida resident, Bob is very active in the Deerfield Beach community and currently serves as Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of DFB Charitable Foundation, Inc. In 1959, dairy owners Bert and Carrie Williamson sold 70 acres of their farm to Charles “Charlie” Parton, of Plattsburg, New York, and his two partners, also from New York. Their desire was to develop the land into a country club. The project would cost $500,000 and the club’s original name became the Deerfield Beach Golf and Country Club. It was an exciting time for Deerfield Beach residents when the club opened on Labor Day 1962. Not only was it the lone country club in town, it was one of only a few golf courses in the area. At its peak, the club maintained about 400 golf members and 300 social members. At any given time, as many as 50 or 60 names remained on a waiting list. “Bob” will continue to trace the story of the country club up to its sale in 2014 and final farewell party.

This presentation is part of a series of talks sponsored by the Historical Society and held the 3rd Wednesday of each month at “high noon.” Entrance is free, donations accepted. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.deerfield-history.org, or call 954 429-0378.