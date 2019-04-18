HAPPENINGS

Posted on 18 April 2019 by LeslieM

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach at one of its many cherished Easter egg hunts. Each egg hunt has thousands of prize and candy filled eggs for participants to discover. Find the “special eggs” and receive an exciting prize or Easter basket. Enjoy refreshments, outdoor activities with friends, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Ages 7 – 12: 6:45 p.m., Ages 13 – 17: 7 p.m., Ages 18 & Up: 7:30 p.m. Hunt wristband required. Free shuttle service from Target Plaza (east lot) to Constitution Park is from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Call 954-480-4494 for any questions.

Egg-Stravaganza

Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Egg hunt is open to ages 3 to 12 and is divided among age groups. Call 954-480-4481 for any questions.

South Florida Craft Show

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hampton Inn Boca Raton-Deerfield Beach

660 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Last minute shopping for Easter! Tons of custom and handmade items available from all your favorite (and some new) vendors. Bring friends and family with you.

Easter Celebration

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join in on the fun with themed arts & crafts, complimentary face painting, and a DJ dance party. Don’t forget your camera so you can snap a free photo with the Easter Bunny! Admission to the event is free. Adult supervision of all children is required.

Family Fun Day

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Florida Grand Opera (FGO), along with the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, will host a Free Family Fun Day. It’s a fun-filled event where opera fans — young and old who are new to the genre or who are opera aficionados — can come explore the world of opera through hands-on activities, interactive experiences and enjoy the thrill of live theater. Activities will include stage makeup, costume and prop design, voice lessons and a live musical performance. Family Day activities are free with R.S.V.P. For more information, visit www.FGO.org or www.CCPompano.org.

Vintage Fair

Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival Marketplace

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

This event has free admission and free parking for all customers. They will have antiques, vintage, handcrafted goods and re-purposed items. There will be live music from DJ Mike Locke too.

Golden Egg Fest

Saturday, April 20, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bobby Campbell Stadium at Lynn University

3601 N. Military Tr.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Don’t forget your basket. All kids will receive plastic eggs filled with candy, and a chance to find special Golden Eggs filled with prizes from event sponsors — Sparez Bowling, Habit Burger Grill, Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chick-fil-A Boca Raton and more! They will give away two one-day passes to Universal Studios Orlando or Universal’s Islands of Adventure at halftime of the game! Other prizes include passes to the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, Sparez Bowling, Rockin Jump Trampoline Park, gift cards, toys and more! There will be an egg decorating station, interactive games, arts and crafts and more. For additional information, 561-237-7767 or KBonner@lynn.edu

Easter Sunday Service

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Parish luncheon follows. All are invited. For information, call 954-695-0336.

Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beach House Pompano

270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Family-friendly beach Easter Egg Hunt. Come find a mysterious golden egg. The family who finds it receives a complimentary brunch on us for up to four people. Stay after and snap a pic with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while enjoying Beach House brunch classics on our scenic rooftop.

Spring Boutique

Saturday, April 27, 1 to 4 p.m.

Above & Beyond Community Church

7500 E. Country Club Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Jewelry, Scentsy, LulaRoe, Tupperware, Home Decor, Tastefully Simple Foods and more. Free admission and exciting raffle prizes. A portion of proceeds to help underwrite costs of a Deliver the Dream Retreat for families dealing with critical illness. For more information, call Venetia Timm at Deliver the Dream at 954-564-3512 or e-mail venetia.timm@deliverthedream.org.

Save the Date:

Cuisine of the Region

Tuesday, April 30, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Food samples, desserts & wine tasting. Live & Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit NE Focal Point. Tickets available at the Center for Active Aging, 227 NW 2 St., Deerfield Beach, or in person, by phone at 954-480-4460 or e-mail to rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com.