Posted on 22 April 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

The Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting was the culmination of a weekend of events that foodies and wine lovers had looked forward to all year long. The fun began on Thursday, April 4 with Bubbles & Burgers, held at the beautiful ocean-side location of Boca Beach Club featuring different samples of burgers and wines. Everyone had the opportunity to mingle and enjoy the view. It was followed on Friday night with the vitner dinners at people’s private homes, in which a chef and vitner paired up to create something spectacular. But the Grand Tasting is where everyone came out, over 1000 were estimated to be in attendance. This year, it was held at Boca Raton Resort & Club. There was a dockside VIP party with hors d’ oeuvres, wine and a saxophone player for an hour before the party began. Media and certain VIP guests were able to tour the Kimberlee boat by Worth Avenue Yachts docked there. (The 127 ft. yacht is currently for sale, but they have charter boats as well.)

After the VIP party, everyone wandered back to the grand hall to experience the fun. The food this year was top notch and many commented that they preferred the layout as well to previous years. Saks Fifth Avenue had a quaint pop up area with a picket fence and street sign and Taittinger champagnes. Some of this reporter’s favorite bites included a shortrib and creamy polenta by Boca Raton Resort & Club, the Banging Shrimp from Bonefish Grill, the Kobe beef dumpling with maple glaze by Chops Lobster Bar and the chicken with Forbidden Black Rice, and tomatoes and cilantro, by Bolay. But there was not a disappointing dish in the selections! The wine was pouring freely, including international and domestic selections. Guests could also bid in the silent auction while listening to the DJ’s jams.

Proceeds benefited the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum (www.bocahistory.org).