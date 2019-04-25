CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 April 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 9: A man reported his chainsaw valued at $300 stolen from 548 NW 2 Terr.

April 9: Two men, one armed with a semi-automatic handgun, snatched car keys from a man who was pumping air into his tires at the Shell gas station at 301 E. Sample Rd. The two men then stole the man’s Honda Accord.

April 10: A woman reported being pushed against a wall and then being thrown to the ground by her live-in boyfriend at 1368 SW 24 Terr.

April 10: A man reported his work phone stolen from his pickup truck at 5031 NE 6 Ave.

April 12: A woman reported her Honda Civic stolen from her home at 2852 SW 11 Pl.

Lighthouse Point

March 31: Did you lose a stuffed animal? A resident found a stuffed animal at 3400 NE 23 Ave. It was turned over to police.

April 1: A box of baseball uniforms was found on a bench at 4541 NE 22 Ave. The owner was notified and he said he would pick them up the next morning.

April 3: Did you lose your dog? While on routine patrol, an officer observed a small dog walking at 2820 NE 48 St. The officer retrieved the dog and placed it in the rear of the patrol car. The officer checked for open gates, garage doors or open doors and couldn’t find any so he took the dog back to the department.

