HAPPENINGS

Posted on 25 April 2019 by LeslieM

Your Poem is a Screenplay

Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Well-known poet, writer and teacher, Robert Byrd will lead attendees through the process of seeing their poems as a part of a bigger process. He will navigate them through various screenplay writing techniques, tricks of the trade and the confidence to see their poems turned into something big screen worthy. After the workshop, Byrd will perform and engage in audience lead discussions about the feelings, thought and implications that his poetry evokes. Tickets for this session can be found at www.baileyarts.org.

Pompano Beach Seafood Festival

Friday, April 26, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pompano Community Park & Amphitheater

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33063

This family-friendly outdoor event includes arts & craft vendors, great music by local bands and mouthwatering delicacies cooked up by local chefs. Headlining bands include Zach Deputy, Foghat, The Guess Who and Inner Circle, among so many others. Walk around boat displays. Admission: $15 to $20 (or $35 for three-day pass). Kids 12 and under free. For more information, including ticket pricing visit www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com.

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Each year, the City of Deerfield Beach celebrates Earth Month in April with a series of events in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. The city will conclude Earth Month with the annual Tree Giveaway. A selection of native and non-native trees will be available, including Dahoon Holly, Thatch Palm, Longan, Hayden Mango, Spanish Stopper and Golden Shower. Tree species are subject to availability and are not guaranteed. Participants will be required to provide proof of residency upon receiving a tree. The annual Tree Giveaway provides the opportunity to help grow the community’s tree canopy and enhance the city’s environmentally-friendly initiatives. For more information, call 954- 480-4210. For more information on the Earth Month series of activities, visit www.DFB.city/EarthMonth.

Tightrope: A musical Memoir

Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m.

The Sol Theater

3333 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

For more information and tickets, call 866-811-4111 or visit www.primalforces.com.

Brush, Brunch & Mimosas

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.

Festival Marketplace

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Have a nice lunch and paint a butterfly. This event is held on the east end of the mall across from the Hillsboro Antique store for only $20, which includes lunch, your painting, a mimosa and instruction from a professional artist! Each event there will be a new picture to paint.No experience necessary!

Spring Boutique

Saturday, April 27, 1 to 4 p.m.

Above & Beyond Community Church

7500 E. Country Club Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Jewelry, Scentsy, LulaRoe, Tupperware, Home Decor, Tastefully Simple Foods and more. Free admission and exciting raffle prizes. A portion of proceeds to help underwrite costs of a Deliver the Dream Retreat for families dealing with critical illness. For more information, call Venetia Timm at Deliver the Dream, 954-564-3512 or venetia.timm@deliverthedream.org.

Cuisine of the Region

Tuesday, April 30, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Food samples, desserts & wine tasting. Live & Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit NE Focal Point. Tickets available at the Center for Active Aging, 227 NW 2 St., Deerfield Beach, by phone at 954-480-4460 or e-mail rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com.

Save the Date:

SunFest

Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5

100 Clematis St.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

The state’s largest waterfront music and art festival in Florida attracts more than 275,000 visitors. Lineup includes Keith Urban, Tears for Fears, B52s, Garbage, One Republic, Diplo, Bebe Rexha, Earth, Wind & Fire, and so many more. For more information, visit www.SunFest.com or call 800-SUNFEST.

Casino in Old Havana

Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Creek Country Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

An evening of gaming, Cuban bites, cigars, music and much more! Test your luck at the full-size professional craps, roulette, blackjack and poker tables. Win a raffle prize. Tickets: Advance $125, At the Door $150. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Denise Jordan at 954-427-1050 or e-mail djordan@deerfieldchamber.com.

Beauty & the Beast

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Cornerstone Theatre Company is proud to bring the “junior” version of Disney’s enchanting classic Beauty and the Beast for three shows, along with a special interactive event, “Mrs. Potts Tea Party.” Performances will also be held Saturday, May 4 at 2 and 6 p.m. The tea party will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Show tickets are $20; “Mrs. Potts Tea Party,” including show tickets, is $45. Learn more at www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Cornhole

Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Teams are needed for a Cornhole Tournament benefitting the Best Buddy program for students with disabilities. The fee is $40 to enter the competition. For more information, contact Christina Fink at fink@browardschools.com.

Ride & play on Tri-Rail

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tri-Rail, Any South Florida location

As part of Tri-Rail’s “Ride & Play,” guests will enjoy onboard fun for all ages on select trains, featuring costumed characters, balloon artists, magicians, giveaways and the chance to meet popular radio personalities from Y100, HOT 105, Amor 107.5 and KOOL 105.5. Plus, riders will enjoy special admission prices, discounts and offers from popular regional attractions by showing a validated Tri-Rail ticket or EASY Card. For more info., visit www.tri-rail.com.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art Classes

• Saturday, May 4, 10 to 1 p.m.

at the Hillsboro Lighthouse

• Tuesday, May 7, 11 to 1 p.m.

at Inlet Park & Museum Pavilion

• Tuesday, May 14, 11 to 1 p.m.

at Pavilion One Pompano Beach

• Tuesday, May 28, 2 to 5 p.m.

at Pompano Beach Branch Library

Learning to paint is a wonderful exercise. Local artist Pat Anderson loves to teach and works with age 10 and up. She is holding a series of classes using her LEAF BAR table/ easel as an easy way to paint outdoors. She has a special buy one/ get one deal. One adult can bring a helper along for free (that person just needs to use the same arts supplies and easel). Four sessions cost $100 total. Register at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center (954-786-4111). For more info., visit www.patandersonartist.com/classes/PompanoBeach.