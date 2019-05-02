Avengers: Endgame & new documentaries open

Posted on 02 May 2019 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

Approximately one year ago, I signed an oath that when I was invited to the screening of Avengers: Infinity War, I would not spoil the film experience for my readers. Except for one problem, I never received notification about the critics’ screening. Those critics who went to an early screening for the recent Avengers movies posted the entire synopsis that appeared on Wikipedia two days before the public had a chance to see these movies.

It really did not matter. I saw the film at the Ft. Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science IMAX screen and had a wonderful experience with “true” fans. The IMAX with Laser created clear and concise visuals. Acoustically, the soaring score by Alan Silvestri taps some emotional beats, while classic rock and some big band tunes create emotional echoes of bygone days.

Capping off an 11 year, 22 film cycle now dubbed The Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgameis a leisurely three hour movie with many pleasing moments. Without spoiling the new movie, this columnist can say that Thanos (James Brolin) did a very bad thing and the Avengers, headed by Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), are trying to correct the problem.

The pre-credits sequence opens with a shock as the Avengers, both young and old, assemble the team. Despite the Avengers’ heroics, the world remains a dark and depressing place. When Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) suddenly appears, the Avengers create a unique solution to their problems.

Great writing provides Avengers: Endgame with many excellent payoffs. Given that we have known Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for many years, the audience is given many emotional payoffs. While there are some cameo moments that invite cheers, the scenes involving family members (father, mother, unrequited lover) generate tears. Along the way, there are thrills, battles, humor and general popcorn-eating Saturday matinee afternoon fun. Somewhere in Heaven, Marvel Comic creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are smiling. Avengers: Endgame is excelsior.

Besides starring in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans narrates Superpower Dogs 3D, which is also playing at the Museum of Discovery and Science IMAX screen. Shot on multiple continents on land, sea and air, Superpower Dogs 3D explains the protective nature of the canine.

With a full review next week, Ask Dr. Ruthopens this Friday. While best known as the cute little sex therapist with a German accent, Dr. Ruth Westheimer was a Holocaust survivor. This documentary will review the challenges the good doctor faced in the time of the AIDS crisis.