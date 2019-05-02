CRIME WATCH

Posted on 02 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 16: A man reported that someone entered the trunk of his vehicle parked at 299 SW 3 Ave. and stole a Behringer PA mixer valued at $100.

April 17: A man reported that his Dodge Caravan was stolen from his driveway at 511 NW 38 Pl.

April 17: Two women were observed stealing $2,230 worth of fragrance from the Ulta Beauty Supply store at 3820 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 17: Loss prevention officers at Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. observed a woman conceal merchandise in her purse, leave the store and enter a car and flee.

April 17: A woman was arrested and charged with retail theft. She stole $145 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Lighthouse Point

April 9: Police initiated a traffic stop at 5400 N. Federal Hwy. Police confirmed that the tag on the vehicle belonged to the owner.

April 9: Police initiated a traffic stop at 4500 NE 22Ave. on a suspicious vehicle. The scene was cleared.

April 9: Police responded to a call of an audible alarm at 2700 NE 46St. Police responded and the home was found secure.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER