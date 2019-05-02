CRIME WATCH

Posted on 02 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 16: A man reported that someone entered the trunk of his vehicle parked at 299 SW 3 Ave. and stole a Behringer PA mixer valued at $100.

April 17: A man reported that his Dodge Caravan was stolen from his driveway at 511 NW 38 Pl.

April 17: Two women were observed stealing $2,230 worth of fragrance from the Ulta Beauty Supply store at 3820 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 17: Loss prevention officers at Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. observed a woman conceal merchandise in her purse, leave the store and enter a car and flee.

April 17: A woman was arrested and charged with retail theft. She stole $145 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Lighthouse Point

April 9: Police initiated a traffic stop at 5400 N. Federal Hwy. Police confirmed that the tag on the vehicle belonged to the owner.

April 9: Police initiated a traffic stop at 4500 NE 22Ave. on a suspicious vehicle. The scene was cleared.

April 9: Police responded to a call of an audible alarm at 2700 NE 46St. Police responded and the home was found secure.

