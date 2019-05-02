HAPPENINGS

Posted on 02 May 2019 by LeslieM

National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 2, noon

City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach invites the public to join Mayor Rex Hardin at the American flag pole in front of City Hall located at 100 W. Atlantic Blvd. to observe the Annual National Day of Prayer. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. (Deerfield has an event too, see more, pg. 4).

Casino in Old Havana

Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Creek Country Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

An evening of gaming, Cuban bites, cigars, music and much more! Test your luck at the full-size professional craps, roulette, blackjack and poker tables. And, if you play your cards right, you could win a grand raffle prizes. Tickets: Advance $125, At the Door $150. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Denise Jordan at 954-427-1050 or e-mail djordan@deerfieldchamber.com.

Beauty & the Beast

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Cornerstone Theatre Company is proud to bring the “junior” version of Disney’s enchanting classic Beauty and the Beast for three shows, along with a special interactive event, “Mrs. Potts Tea Party.” Performances will also be held Saturday, May 4 at 2 and 6 p.m. The tea party will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Show tickets are $20; “Mrs. Potts Tea Party,” including show tickets, is $45. Learn more at ccpompano.orgor call 954-545-7800.

Air Show

Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5, 9 a.m.

State Road A1A north of Sunrise Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline, featuring the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team! The event features the nation’s most popular military jet demos, parachute teams, civilian aerobatics acts and formation flight teams. Advance tickets are $28 per day and $40 at the gate. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.fortlauderdaleairshow.com.

Boca GreenMarket

Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Hall, north parking lot

Intersection of 201 W. Palmetto Park Rd. & NW 2 Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The market has blossomed into a Saturday morning community meeting place to have a fresh cup of coffee, a bite to eat, listen to some music, pick up some local produce, grab a gift for someone, or restock handmade soaps or candles. It’s just a ‘fun’ place to be on Saturday morning in a relaxed setting, a place for the entire family, including the family pup, to enjoy a few hours in the out-of-doors.

Special activities, promotions and customer giveaways are planned at various times throughout the market season. Live music on select market days featuring local musicians. Last day is May 11, the day before Mother’s Day.

Cinco de Mayo at Casa Maya Grill

Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.

Casa Maya Grill

301 SE 15 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Taco stations, outside bars, The Rum Crew, Xochipilli folklore show, Mariachi Pancho Villa and more.

Cinco de Mayo Bingo & Taco Bar

Sunday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a fun afternoon and the chance to win prizes! For $15, enjoy a full taco bar for lunch and Bingo. Food served at 11:30 a.m. Bingo begins at noon.

Save the Date:

Music under the Stars

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment as the City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. presents Music under the Stars the second Friday of every month. This night will feature the Jazz Fusion of Inner Court. For more information visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Want to introduce your children to the works of Shakespeare in a fun and entertaining new way? In a production specifically geared to elementary and middle school-aged children, The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida is bringing Shakespeare’s most popular comedy. Tickets are $15-$25. Learn more and buy tickets at www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Cornhole Tournament

Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Teams are needed for a Cornhole Tournament benefitting the Best Buddy program for students with disabilities. The fee is $40 to enter the competition. For more information, contact Christina Fink at fink@browardschools.com.

Children in the Arts Piano Competition

Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Children in the Arts Piano Competition features over 70 talented children from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami Dade counties competing for prizes, trophies and cash awards. This competition is the largest piano competition in the State of Florida. The children compete all day before a panel of judges to win first, second or third place in individual categories ranging from primary to advanced levels. Judges are chosen from universities throughout the state. The evening concert is free and open to the public. The final winners will be announced at the completion of the recital. The Children in the Arts Piano Competition encourages children to study the classical form of music. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art Classes

Begins Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hillsboro Lighthouse

907 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Learning to paint is a wonderful exercise. Local artist Pat Anderson loves to teach and works with age 10 and up. She is holding a series of classes using her LEAF BAR table/ easel as an easy way to paint outdoors. She has a special buy one/get one deal. One adult can bring a helper along for free (that person just needs to use the same arts supplies and easel). Other dates for the class: Tuesdays — May 7, 11 to 1 p.m. at Inlet Park & Museum Pavilion; May 14, 11 to 1 p.m. at Pavilion One Pompano Beach; and May 28, 2 to 5 p.m. at Pompano Beach Branch Library. Four sessions cost $100 total. Register at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center (954-786-4111). For more info, visit www.patandersonartist.com/classes/PompanoBeach.