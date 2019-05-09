HAPPENINGS

Posted on 09 May 2019 by LeslieM

Coyote Workshop

Thursday, May 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boca Raton Downtown Library

400 NW 2 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Come join the City of Boca Raton for a community presentation to learn more about coyotes from the staff of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). No R.S.V.P. required. For more information, contact Brice Pierce at 561-625-5122 or visit www.myFWC.com/ coyote.

DBES Summer Camp

Monday, June 10 until Friday, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Elementary School

650 NE 1St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Magical Kingdom Edition — Available to all current K-5th grade students. Program activities include field trips, cooking and other special events. Only $125 per week. One-time registration fee of $25. For more information, contact Raymond Hanna at 754-322-6111 or via e-mail at Raymond.hannajr@browardschools.com.

Music under the Stars

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment as the City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. presents Music under the Stars the second Friday of every month. This night will feature the Jazz Fusion of Inner Court. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.govor call 954-786-4111.

Historic Butler House Guided Tour

Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Donations accepted.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Want to introduce your children to the works of Shakespeare in a fun and entertaining new way? In a production specifically geared to elementary and middle school-aged children, The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida is bringing Shakespeare’s most popular comedy. Tickets are $15-$25. Learn more and buy tickets at www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Tropical Post Card Club

Saturday, May 11, noon to 3 p.m.

Old Schoolhouse

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bring your favorite historical postcards to show off and see what others bring too.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art Classes

Starts Tuesday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pavilion One

150 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Learning to paint is a wonderful exercise. Local artist Pat Anderson loves to teach and works with age 10 and up. She is holding a series of classes using her LEAF BAR table/easel as an easy way to paint outdoors. She has a special buy one/get one deal. One adult can bring a helper along for free (that person just needs to use the same arts supplies and easel). Other dates for the class: Tuesdays — May 7, 11 to 1 p.m. at Inlet Park & Museum Pavilion; May 14, 11 to 1 p.m. at Pavilion One Pompano Beach; and May 28, 2 to 5 p.m. at Pompano Beach Branch Library. Four sessions cost $100 total. Register at Emma Lou Olson Civic Center (954-786-4111). For more info, visit www.patandersonartist.com/classes/PompanoBeach.

Harbor Freight opening!

Wednesday, May 15, 8 a.m.

3260 N. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Harbor Freight Tools, “America’s leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices,” will celebrate the grand opening of its new store.

Rotary Cornhole Tournament

Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by Rotary Club of Deerfield Beach. Teams are needed for a Cornhole Tournament benefitting the Best Buddy program for students with disabilities. The fee is $40 to enter the competition. For more information, contact Christina Fink at fink@browardschools.com.

Ocean Brews & Blues

Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The 3rd Annual Ocean Brews & Blues festival is coming back to the City of Deerfield Beach for all craft brew enthusiasts. Sample an assortment of 125 beers while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods, as well as arts & crafts vendors. Free to attend; crafts, food and craft beer tasting tickets available for purchase. General Admission: $40, event Day $45; VIP Ticket $6. For more info & tickets, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.

Save the Date: What is your Elephant?

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

This short film ‘Caressed’ is an art film and a self-portrait, mixed-media video installation combining performance art and a poem Niki Lopez wrote about a traumatic childhood memory.

Niki was featured in People magazine regarding her growing up in a cult and the abuse she endured.

This intimate piece is a part of a series with her personal artwork within the art movement: What’s Your Elephant –Creative Conversations about the Unknown. The intentions behind Lopez work is to not only share a personal “elephant” but to have discussions surrounding unspoken topics such as abuse, survivors of abuse, awareness, the power of a ‘share’ and how the arts can be used to heal, to empower and to educate. This session will consist of a video screening, performance and artist lead discussion based on the mission of “What’s Your Elephant?”Tickets for all events are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.