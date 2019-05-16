CLERGY CORNER: For such a time as this

Posted on 16 May 2019 by LeslieM

My wife and I love to spend Saturday mornings drinking coffee at the beach, as we watch the boats going out through the inlet for a day of deep sea recreation. When the coffee is gone, we usually take a leisurely stroll down to the Deerfield Beach Pier, as we enjoy the beautiful beach, the early morning sun and the surf. One morning, we were blessed to see sea turtles hatching; another day, we watched the pelicans repeatedly diving to catch fish; and, some days, the best entertainment comes in watching people.

Recently, we were enjoying an early morning walk and noticed the surf was a little more rough than normal. The tide was in, the waves were breaking closer to shore, and there was a large amount of seaweed. The clear path of firm sand along the shoreline was more narrow than normal and we were cautiously watching so as not to step on any man o’ war. We fixed our gaze on the ground in front of us.

I began to notice the footprints in the sand. I observed the small footprints of children, the large footprints of adults, footprints revealing those who were pigeon-toed, those with crooked toes and so on. Regardless of the size and shape of the footprint, they all had something in common – they were only there for a few moments and then washed away by the waves. I was reminded of James 4:14 – “For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.”

I mentioned my observation to my wife and soon we had both stood still to watch the footprints being formed and then the waves washing them away. It was one of those “aha!” moments in my life. It dawned on me how short life really is. I realized that the impression I make in this world is here only for a moment. Others will come behind me and never realize that I had walked before them. I was walking where others walked previously. I found myself asking the question, “What is my life? Will my effort really make any difference or does it simply fade away never to be noticed by those who come after me?” I must admit that I found myself slightly discouraged for a moment, since I pour my heart and soul into everything I do.

In those moments, it was as though God was teaching me one of the most valuable lessons of my life. I immediately thought of Mordecai’s words to Queen Esther, “…who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Mordecai knew that God had prepared Esther for what needed to be done in that exact time – not in the past and not in the future; but for that exact moment in time. Matthew instructed us not to worry about tomorrow. Solomon stated “To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up”

As I stood there on the shoreline gazing at those footprints, I realized that God only wants me to consider the work He has trusted me with today — not the past, nor the future. He placed me here “for such a time as this.” We cannot change the past, nor can we dictate the future, as it applies to family, ministry, work or any other area of life. Be encouraged, realizing that God only asks us to be faithful to the task He has entrusted us with today.

Dr. Gary A. Colboch is Lead Pastor at Grace Church (501 NE 48 St. in Pompano Beach). 954-421-0190 or pastor@gbcfl.org.