Posted on 16 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 30: It was reported that a man struck another man in the face with a handgun. The incident was reported at 920 NE 52 Ct.

April 30: A man reported that he was robbed at knife point by another man in front of a Marathon gas station at 4517 N. Dixie Hwy. The man said he was robbed of his bus pass.

April 30: A man reported that a man who was working for him stole about $10,000 of tools from him. The incident was reported at 272 SW 12 Ave.

April 30: A man reported that a man stole his vehicle from him while it was parked in front of a dry cleaner. The incident was reported at 1090 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

May 3: A man reported that some tools were stolen from his van at 225 NW 36 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

April 13: Police responded to a call about a snake in the backyard of a residence at 2150 NE 49 St. The resident said the snake was hissing and appeared aggressive. It was gone by the time police arrived and the resident was advised to contact a pest control service for a long term solution.

April 13: Police responded to a call of a fraudulent credit card purchase at 4210 N. Federal Hwy. Upon investigation, the $920 purchase was made online and not in the store, so no crime had been committed.

April 16: Police responded to a call for pit bulls at 2800 NE 35St. The owner was found prior to the police arrival.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)