CLERGY CORNER: Take another look

Posted on 23 May 2019 by LeslieM

The American painter, John Sargent, once painted a panel of roses that was highly praised by critics. It was a small picture, but it approached perfection. Although offered a high price for it on many occasions, Sargent refused to sell it. He considered it his best work and was very proud of it. Whenever he was deeply discouraged and doubtful of his abilities as an artist, he would look at it and remind himself, “I painted that.” Then his confidence and ability would come back to him.

All of us will experience times when we may feel doubtful and discouraged by the adversities we face. James 1:2-4 ought to serve us like the painting of John Sargent. Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colors. So don’t try to get out of anything prematurely. Let it do its work so you become mature and well developed, not deficient in any way (MSG). As believers, we can find hope, encouragement, and motivation to go on, knowing that God has a plan in every state and stage of our lives. Troubles and trials are part and parcel of living in this fallen world. James’ advice provides an advantage in the knowledge that trials can be used to help us instead of hindering us. He causes us to consider the perspective, process and product of trials.

Our perspective influences our attitude towards our experiences. By viewing struggles not as mere annoyances but as potential advantages, we can be better positioned to endure and overcome them. James urges us to consider trials as gifts and to embrace them joyfully. Then, there is a process at work in that times of testing enable us to develop and progress. What may be stressful may also be awakening our creativity and stirring our productivity. Without the struggle, we may not know what we’re capable of doing or becoming. As muscles are strengthened under pressure, we too can benefit from the process of pain and difficulty. The product or result of testing, according to James, is maturity and a well-balanced person. In the NKJV of the passage, it relates that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. Just as the passage of time makes adults out of children, so we are designed to develop and become complete as a result of seasons of struggle.

Oyster pearls are produced as a result of grains of sand becoming trapped in the flesh of the oyster. Like dust irritates us when trapped between our eyelids and eyeball, the oyster become stressed by the experience. It secretes a substance through this distress that eventually hardens and becomes the precious pearl that we use for jewelry. Without the discomfort and struggle, the oyster would never produce the pearl and women would not have such beautiful necklaces. Perhaps we should take another look at our struggles and challenges. Seeing them differently may cause us to experience a different outcome than what initially appears to be inevitable.

God in His wisdom has given us the ability to progress despite the troubles of life. He turns our obstacles into opportunities and our stumbling blocks into stepping-stones. What may even be intended for evil, God can turn around for our good! The thing meant to break us down can actually enable us to break through. In the face of trials, sigh if you will, cry if you must, but then hold your head up, square your shoulders and keep on going. Things may not go the way you expect but be patient, hold on, hang in there! God is doing something inside of you. He’s building you, perfecting you, establishing you. You’re probably stronger today than you were on yesterday, and tomorrow you’ll be stronger than you are today. Take another look.

Bishop Patrick L. Kelly is the pastor of Cathedral Church of God, 365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. 954-427-0302.