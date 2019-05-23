CRIME WATCH

Posted on 23 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 7: A woman reported her Ford Expedition parked at 521 SW 10St. broken into and that money and a laptop were stolen.

May 7: A man said that someone entered his vehicle parked at 1041 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a bag full of 10 new cell phones and his personal cell phone.

May 7: A man reported that four rims and tires were stolen from his Mercedes parked at 500 NW 1 Terr.

May 7: A woman said her vehicle parked at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and two wallets containing $450 in cash, a driver’s license and $500 in Brazilian currency were stolen.

May 7: It was reported that a man stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner from the Target Superstore at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

April 26: Police were responding to a call of a loose dog in the neighborhood of 2800 NE 51 St. The resident said the owner of the dog was located and they could cancel the call.

May 8: Police were responding to a call of an audible alarm at 3898 N. Federal Hwy. The area was checked and all was secure.

May 8: Police responded to an alarm call at 3896 N. Federal Hwy. Video surveillance showed no one entered from the outside. The area was secure and the alarm was reset.

