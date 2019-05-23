HAPPENINGS

Posted on 23 May 2019 by LeslieM

Lunch with Art: The Lecture Series

Thursday, May 23, 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Blanche Ely Historical Museum

1500 NW 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join Curatorial Consultant Derek T. Davis as he guides you into the world of the Ely Family while you are enjoying your lunch. As you eat, experience a unique cultural experience that teaches Pompano Beach history and focuses on the people who made a difference in the community. Get inspired by this monthly event that will feature unique informational lectures that unlock a piece of the past. Guests are invited to bring their lunch and a friend. This event is free.

Concept to Creation Workshop

Tuesday, May 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Multiple session workshop taught by BaCA’s Artist in Residence, Andrea Huffman, to assist artists in tapping deeply into their creativity. Each week, creative exercises, such as concept mapping, tapping into personal histories or collage provide a means to discover your unique artistic style, personal symbols and imagery. Students will work in a sketchbook along with other media of the student’s choosing. This class is geared toward artists of all levels, working in any medium. Age: teen through adults. Class Fee: $30/student/session. Topics will include: Mind/ concept mapping . . . a visual tool for building a body of work. For more information, call 954-284-0141.

After School Poetry Workshops

Tuesday, May 28, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blanche Ely Historical Museum

1500 NW 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

For students ages 13-19 who enjoy writing, reading and studying poetry. These informal workshops not only promote literacy, self-expression and community involvement, but focus on a selected poet reading their poems and biographies, and exploring different types of poetry, as well as sharing original work.

Save the Date:

What is your Elephant?

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

This short film ‘Caressed’ is an art film and a self-portrait, mixed-media video installation combining performance art and a poem Niki Lopez wrote about a traumatic childhood memory. Niki was featured in People magazine regarding her growing up in a cult. This intimate piece is a part of a series with her personal artwork within the art movement: What’s Your Elephant –Creative Conversations about the Unknown. The intentions behind Lopez’ work is to not only share a personal elephant but to have discussions surrounding unspoken topics such as abuse, survivors of abuse, awareness, the power of a ‘share’ and how the arts can be used to heal, to empower and to educate. This session will consist of a video screening, performance and artist led discussion based on the mission of “What’s Your Elephant.”Tickets for all events are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.orgor call 954-545-7800.

Annual Ladies Fish Off

Saturday, June 1, 7 a.m.

Hillsboro Inlet & Port Everglades

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

The 34th Annual Ladies Fish Off saltwater tournament is now accepting participants. Late registration will take place on May 31 at Bonefish Mac’s, 2002 NE 36 St., Lighthouse Point, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Jazz in the Park

Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annie Adderly Gillis Park

601 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a fun family night. This event will feature live Jazz music from the talented musicians of the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Jazz Band and Eric & the Jazzers band. Also performing will be comedian Fefe. Free. Food will be available for purchase by local food vendors. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Learn to Paint in Plein Air

Tuesdays, June 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hillsboro Inlet Park Pavilion

2700 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art in the Parks for age 10 to seniors and offers buy one get one free. Have an “assistant” come join you on your painting journey. The second artist must use the same supplies and canvas as the first. Pat focuses on SE Florida, from the pioneering history of Henry Flagler and his railroad to the space age future with VirginTRAINSUSA. Learn how to paint today, what you see while you see it, because tomorrow it will change. Learn to paint trees, leaves, clouds, people and buildings. Open to all levels. Art supplies, professional instruction and Leaf Bar tables & easels provided. Bring lunch. Four classes this month are $100, or $30 per class two and three hour sessions. Call Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111. Visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com/classes for more information.

Church & Community

Fellowship Weekend

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, starting at 11 a.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for food and fun, including free food, games and music on Saturday and Sunday for worship, praise, preaching and giveaways.

Woman’s Club Trips

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Thursday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club invites you to a wonderful day trip. Your day trip includes door to door transportation, tour of Vizcaya (driver & tour guide gratuity included), visit to Lincoln Road Mall and sit down lunch. Cost is $80 per person. Limited seats. Men are welcome. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.

Navy Seal Museum

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Deerfield Woman’s Club is delighted to offer a very special trip to Ft. Pierce and Stuart. The National Navy Seal Museum is home to one of the most unusual collections of artifacts and exhibits of any museum. Cost is $90 and includes round trip Motor Coach transportation, tip to your driver, visit to the museum, sit down lunch overlooking the beach and a visit to Historic Downtown Stuart. Limited seats. Call now. Men are welcome. Call Sally 954-427-2175 for more information.