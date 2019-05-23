HAPPENINGS: Memorial Day

Posted on 23 May 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Ceremony at Butler House

Sunday, May 26, 4 to 6 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Themed “All Gave Some…Some Gave All,” The Deerfield Beach Historical Society’s 5th annual Memorial Day event will take place as usual beneath the over 100-year-old Banyan tree.The ceremony will be led by the Deerfield Beach High School Marine JROTC under the direction of First Sgt. (ret) Leslie E. Thomas, with music presented by the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums. All local groups are invited to participate. The ceremony will begin with the Presentation of Colors, Flag Salute and singing of the National Anthem by the JROTC. A commemorative wreath will be presented in recognition of each service group. Several local citizens will share their “Thoughts on Memorial Day.” Additional program activities will include a flag-folding drill by the JROTC, playing of “Taps” and a traditional 21-gun salute. Bring along a blanket or chair. Entrance to the event is free, with optional purchases for gifts and mementos. Picnic-type food will be available for free; donations accepted. Free flags will be distributed, compliments of Aurora Nurses Home Health Care, DB Kiwanis Club and Florida Health & Chiropractic Medicine. Parking is available adjacent to the site. For info., call 954-429-0378.

Ceremony with American Legion

Monday, May 27, be there at 8:30 a.m.

American Legion, Post 162

820 SE 8 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Meet at Legion. There will be a ceremony at Pineview Cemetery followed by one at the Deerfield Pier. Call 954-421-6097 for more details.

Pompano Beach

Parade

Monday, May 27, 11 a.m.

Parade begins at McNab Park The parade will move south on SE 23 Ave. and end at the City of Pompano Beach cemetery. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place after the parade. Organizations or individuals who want to be part of the parade should arrive at McNab Park at 10 a.m. If you are a spectator, come watch at 11 a.m. A collaboration between the City of Pompano Beach, the American Legion Post 142 and the Boy Scouts of America. To learn more about participating, call Andy Buglione at 954-782-2817 or 954-593-5831.

Boca Raton

Ceremony

Monday, May 27, 9 to 10 a.m.

Boca Raton Cemetery

449 SW 4 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Ceremony featuring veteran groups, city officials, music by the Ft. Lauderdale Highlanders, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, and the Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guard.

Concert

Monday, May 27, 7 to 9 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Blankets and chairs are welcome at this free event, and chairs will also be available to rent for $5 (free for veterans). There is limited free parking for veterans in the lot adjacent to the amphitheater. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages permitted. The event is rain or shine.