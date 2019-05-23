Ziol named ‘Coach of the Year’

Posted on 23 May 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

T.J. Ziol was recently named 2018 Coach of the Year by the First Tee of Broward County. Ziol, who is a Level II coach and has been involved with the program for the past four years, is headquartered at the Pompano Beach Golf Course.

“The kids are the best part,” Ziol said. “We have such a great group of kids. In the First Tee, we talk about core values, such as respect, honesty and integrity, and I learn as much from them as they do from me. We can’t forget about the parents and volunteers as well. They put in as much time to make every lesson work easily.”

“It was an amazing feeling to receive such an honor,” Ziol added. “The First Tee of Broward is doing great things for junior golf, and, knowing my involvement is helping our mission to grow, the game of golf is the greatest feeling.”

“The First Tee staff makes the decision as to who wins the award each year,” said Jack Bloomfield, director of operations for the First Tee of Broward County. “We have 15 certified coaches.

“The criteria we use is to go over and above serving our participants with professionalism and goodwill,” Bloomfield added. “The coach is always on time, keeps up with his coach certification continuing education, works with our special needs children and more. T.J. is very deserving of the award.”

Pompano golf results

The Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association recently held two tournaments.

The first was a One Best Ball even holes, 2 Best Balls on odd holes and the winners of that event were Nancy Rack, Lori Tarmey, Brenda Joy, and Patty Davis, who recorded an 88. In second place, two shots back were Deb Brown, Lynn Goodman, Roseanna Nixon and Patti Van Zandt (blind draw).

The second event was a One Best Ball for holes 1-6, Two Best Balls for holes 7-12, and Three Best Balls for holes 13-18. In the A & B Combined Classes, Deb Brown, Georgie Wright, Nancy Rack and Sandra Gore shot a winning score of 125, while Deb Ladig, Vonnie Okeefe, Lori Tarmey and Patti VanZandt carded a 127 to take the C & D Combined division.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association also held a two best ball of foursome tournament on the Pine Course.

The team of Robert Blau, Mike Grimaldi, Tom Joyce and Jim Muschany carded a 117 and won by a single stroke over the team of Scott Feinman, Dave Hall, Joe Patchen and Bob VanZandt, who shot 118. The team of Jim DeCicco, Al DiBenedetto, Tom Pawelczyk and Bob Stawitz shot 123 to finish third.

Winner of the closest to the pin contest on the third hole was Rocco DiZazzo.

Simply soccer registration begins

Area residents are invited to take part in the Simply Soccer camp series that is about to begin its 31styear of soccer camps for children 5-15 in nearby Coral Springs.

There are three sessions each day ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., extended hours camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Tiny Tot program for kids ages 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. Full day campers must bring a soccer ball, swimsuit, shin guards, water bottle and lunch. You do not have to be a city resident to attend.

The dates are June 10-14; June 17-21; June 24-28; July 1-5 (No camp July 4); July 8-12; July 15-19; July 22-26; July 29-Aug. 2; Aug. 5-9.

You can register daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. For information on the camp, call 954-345-2200.