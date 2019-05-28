Precautionary Boil Water Alert for a Small Section of Deerfield Beach

Posted on 28 May 2019 by LeslieM

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, a water main break occurred after a car crashed into a fire hydrant on the corner of FAU Research Blvd. and SW 10 Street. In order for city workers to isolate the line for repair several valves had to be shut off, causing an interruption in water service.

This Precautionary Boil Water Notice applies to residents and businesses located along FAU Research Blvd between SW 15 Street and SW 10 Street, the West side of SW 9 Avenue to FAU Research Blvd, between SW 11 Court and SW 15 Street, as well as People’s Trust Insurance. If you do not live in this area, this boil water notice does not affect you.

As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. You will be notified when this order has been rescinded.

If you have any questions you may contact Adrian Mocanu at 954-480-4370.